Former President Barack Obama is returning to the White House to join President Biden for an event celebrating the Affordable Care Act, reported CNN. This will be Obama’s first time returning to the White House since the end of his presidency.



ACA, also known as Obamacare, went through many challenges not only being signed into law but kept in the law. Former President Trump nearly dismantled the entire law. However, the law remained intact once he left office. Biden was then able to strengthen the law so that citizens who struggle to receive healthcare would have proper access.

More from CNN:

Since leaving office, the former President has repeatedly touted the Affordable Care Act, which has proven increasingly popular in GOP-led states that have not expanded Medicaid to low-income adults. Obama’s appearance also comes as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services launches advertising and outreach campaigns to spread the word about a new special enrollment period for low-income Americans who missed signing up for 2022 Affordable Care Act coverage.

A White House official said Obama is expected to “deliver remarks celebrating the success of the Affordable Care Act” and acknowledge Biden’s initiatives for cutting healthcare costs for millions of Americans, according to CNN.

“Joe Biden, we did this together. We always talked about how if we could get the principle of universal coverage established, we could then build on it,” Obama said in a video from the White House. “The effort was worth it. The families that have been able to care for their loved ones, be cured, have access to care, That all makes it worthwhile.”

NBC reported this is also Obama’s first Washington appearance since Biden’s inauguration. However, he is expected to return for the unveiling of the presidential portraits of him and former first lady Michelle Obama.