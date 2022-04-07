The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is planning to roll out advertisements to gain Black Virginia voters this week, reported CNN. The initiative is making an effort toward building a stronger relationship with communities of color amidst the growing concern Black voters have about the Democratic Party.



The DCCC is going to roll out digital and print advertisements to promote achievements such as the expansion of child tax credit for 2021 as part of the American Rescue plan, the bipartisan infrastructure package and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, per CNN’s report. This campaign is an extension of the committee’s Building Our Base Project to strengthen relationships with communities of color. The project launched in 2021 with a $30 million investment.

More on the DCCC’s initiatives from CNN:

One radio spot, shared first with CNN, suggests Democrats were the only party attuned to the stresses faced by African Americans during the global pandemic. In another radio ad, the narrator characterizes congressional Democrats as fighters for Black communities. “Democrats in Congress delivered for us with the American Rescue Plan, and now, we’re back to work, our businesses are reopening, and our kids have returned to classrooms where they thrive,” the narrator says. “And not a single Republican voted for it.”

The printed part of the campaign features ads with slogan “We Did That” to highlight legislative achievements. CNN reported the George Floyd bill still has yet to pass the Senate but has passed the House with Democrat support.

However, some Black voters notice politicians tend to only take interest in their community around election time. Midterms elections are in November. A Pew Research survey also found in January Black voters’ approval rating of the Biden administration had fallen from 87 percent to 60 percent in almost a year’s time, CNN reported.

“This is a very loud, intentional, and thoughtful response to the feedback that we need to communicate earlier, and it’s just the beginning. We’re saying, we hear you,” said DCCC national press secretary Chris Taylor via CNN.