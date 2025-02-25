The Internet Reacts to Ayesha Curry's Comments About Putting Her Marriage First

When it comes to relationships, they say everything changes once kids enter the picture. But if you ask NBA star Stephen Curry and his wife, entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, that doesn’t always have to be the case. The pair, who met as teenagers, have been married since 2011. And although their brood now includes four children, Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and Caius, who was born in May, Ayesha says her relationship with her man comes first.

That's So random With DK Uzoukwu CC Share Subtitles Off

English D.K. Uzoukwu Reveals the Unbelievable Inspiration Behind His Entire Career

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Ayesha Curry says nurturing her relationship with her husband is her top priority, adding that the effort they put into their romance makes them better, happier parents.

Advertisement

“I think for us, our relationship always comes first. Then we’re parents,” she said. “And that works for us because then you have two happy people raising the kids in the house. So the family sector in our lives always comes first.”



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Sweet July founder says the couple makes it their business to surround themselves with smart people who can help them keep their business ventures running and give them more time for family.

“They allow us the space to be creative and they allow us the space to truly show up however we choose to. And I think that’s what’s really worked for us,” she said.

Advertisement

The internet was quick to react to Ms. Curry’s comments. But you may be surprised to learn that lots of people were on her side.

“Literally what you’re supposed to do. People think if you say this it means abandoning your kids for your marriage or something. Happy marriage better parents for the kids,” wrote someone on X.

Advertisement

The sentiment was echoed loudly on the platform by users who argued that healthy marriages take work, even after kids enter the picture.

“This isn’t controversial and is actually a sign of a healthy marriage Good work y’all,” wrote someone else.

Advertisement

We also found someone who didn’t agree with the idea of prioritizing marriage over children, arguing that parenting is a lifelong job.

“I don’t agree. Kids should always come first. So many people have abandonment issues BECAUSE of their parents so then they cling to their spouses at the expense of everyone else. Marriages end, parenting does not,” posted a user on X.

Advertisement

Another TikTok user argued that couples shouldn’t bring children into the relationship if they aren’t ready to make them a priority.

“Don’t have kids if both parents are not committed to putting their children first,” they wrote in the comments of a video about the issue.

Advertisement

But one X user argued that you have to be married to understand what the Currys are doing and begged single folks to stay out of the debate, writing “If you’re not married please don’t give advice on this one ijs.”

Advertisement

Ayesha and Steph aren’t shy about showing their love for each other. In 2021, In 2021, Steph surprised Ayesha with a beautiful vow renewal ceremony to celebrate 10 years of marriage. The couple’s oldest daughter Riley officiated the ceremony, while sons Ryan and Canon walked their mom down the aisle.

“It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget,” Ayesha tagged an Instagram post describing the event.

Advertisement

And this Valentine’s Day, Ayesha posted a beautiful tribute to her hubby on Instagram.

Advertisement

“Everytime I look at you I still feel like I’m the 19 year old girl in this picture with butterflies in my stomach and not enough words to express how I feel. I love you so much and it just grows with every beat of my heart. My comfort, my joy and my safe place. Love you choochie. Everyday is Valentine’s Day!” she tagged the adorable throwback pic.