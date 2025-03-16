The Internet Is Loving How Ciara, Russell Wilson Are Behind Normani, DK Metcalf's Engagement

Love is in the air—or at least that’s the case when it comes to singer Normani and her boyfriend Pittsburg Steelers player DK Metcalf! The couple recently shared some exciting news to their fans and followers and you’ll never believe how Ciara and Russell Wilson are involved.

To start, during a press conference on Thursday, Metcalf expressed his happiness over being traded to the Steelers from his previous time with the Seattle Seahawks. Amid his speech of gratitude, that’s when he let on that his giddiness was also due to another and completely unrelated reason.

“Don’t know too many more words other than great. ... Found a new home here, found a new fiancée and everything’s just falling in line, just the way God planned for it to be. Hold that rock up, baby,” he said with a grin in a video captured by ESPN as a beaming Normani happily obliged.

So by now you’re probably wondering just how Ciara and Wilson fit into the mix, right? Well, according to PEOPLE, the couple met at one of Ciara’s parties back in 2022. But what Metcalf and Normani didn’t know was that it was a set up orchestrated by the “Goodies” singer and Wilson to get them to cross paths on an unofficial “blind date.”

“They was playing cupid, but it worked,” Normani said in an interview with Apple Music in back in June 2024. “If you could trust a couple [to set you up], that would be the couple.”

Fast forward three years later and the young NFL star and “Motivation” singer are getting ready to walk down the aisle. In a video posted to Ciara’s Instagram and TikTok, she expressed her happiness over the news captioning in the post: “@RussellWilson and I knew when we introed y’all 3yrs ago...love was truly in the air! Now y’all gon be booed up forever!!! This was the best news...we love yall so much!”



As it began to circulate online, many users took to social media to express their excitement for Normani and Metcalf while also wondering exactly how they can be next in like for some of Ciara and Wilson’s matchmaking magic!

“Ciara and Rusell really set Normani and her man together and now they’re engaged ?!? Ciara help us out,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“Wait so Ciara help set up Normani with her now fiancé ? Come here Ciara , I need that prayer said DIRECTLY in my ear …” said another.

“No wonder Normani taking her time with this music. What does she have to rush for? Her man is about to sign a 100 million dollar contract,” one other user noted.

Added another, “Aye man. Team Ciara and Russ. Wishing that type of happiness in everyone’s realm. Healthy, stable, intentional connections.”

“Russ bagged Ciara and then put his mans on Normani, that brotha alright with me,” another user said.