Biden Reads Trump for Complete Filth in First Post-White House Interview— and He Doesn't Hold Back

Former President Joe Biden did NOT hold back with his comments on how current President Donald Trump is doing his second time in office. While he said it was a difficult decision to leave his term early, he says it’s even more difficult watching Trump put our country at risk.

Biden sat down with BBC News to say his piece upon the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, which recognizes the end of World War II in Europe. Speaking of allied nations, Biden started on his thoughts of Trump by pointing toward his ridiculous plans to make Canada the 51st state, take back the Panama Canal, acquire Greenland, and of course, rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America.”

“What the hell’s going on here? What president ever talks like that? That’s not who we are. We’re about freedom, democracy, opportunity, not about confiscation,” Biden said in the interview.

To further solidify his disapproval of Trump’s handling of international affairs, Biden said the suggestion of Ukrainian capital giving up a piece of land to Russia to end the years-long war is a modern version of British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain trying to appease Adolf Hitler in the 30s to avoid a war. Yikes.

Overall, Biden condemned Trump’s behavior— specifically throwing jabs at his meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alongside Vice President J.D. Vance. During the meeting, Vance and Trump got into an explosive back-and-forth with Zelenskyy following a disagreement over signing a mineral rights deal as a way to end Russia’s wrath on Ukraine.



Joe Biden gives first interview since leaving the White House | BBC News

“I found it sort of beneath America in the way that it took place,” Biden said of the meeting.

Sheesh. It’s not typical that we see former presidents scold the next guy in office but this is only the latest presidential condemnation Trump received. Just weeks ago, former President Barack Obama shared a piece of his mind about the current president, pointing out that if he’d done any of what Trump is up to, it would be straight chaos.

Unfortunately, we’ll just keep watching Trump pile policy on top of policy until, one day, it backfires on him.