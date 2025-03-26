Why Black Folks Believe Trump Is Trying To Use Them To Declare Martial Law and What It Would Mean

Black Americans are carefully reading signs from the White House. And if you’ve been paying attention to President Donald Trump’s first 65 days in office, then you should be on high alert! Since January, Trump has signed executive orders which have not only strategically divided the nation but also effortlessly enraged his critics. So if you think the president doesn’t have anything more mischievous up his sleeves, Black folks gathering on social media and chat groups will say you’re sadly mistaken.

While the president is banning DEI, firing key government personnel, and trying to erase the legacy of important figures like Jackie Robinson, many Black Americans are warning folks not to take hit the streets to protest in response. And the reason why? Because that’s exactly what Trump wants.

@gsac58 spelled out the president’s alleged scheme perfectly saying, “All of these executive orders... all of these policies that he’s undoing like DEI or putting back into place like segregation in the federal workplace is rage bait.” She continued on TikTok reminding folks “It is historically know that if you upset the African American community enough— the Black community enough, you will hear their voices.”

What Is Martial Law?

Martial law is defined as “a type of jurisdiction in which military authority temporarily replaces civil authority,” according to Cornell Law School. Under this rule, local agencies and authorities— like a mayor’s office or sheriff’s office— would have no power. Instead, they’d be replaced by military soldiers with orders to control and maintain order in times of war, civil unrest, natural disasters, etc.

And many think Trump’s goal is to infuriate Americans— especially Black folks— enough to justifiably hit the switch. With protesters flooding the streets rebelling against his authority, it would be the perfect time for the president to declare martial law nationwide for God knows how long, and that’s the last thing any of us want.

Has it Been Enacted Before?

To understand the history of martial law in the U.S., you’d have to go back to the first time it was enacted in 1814, when then-General Andrew Jackson declared martial law in New Orleans to defend the city against a potential British invasion, according to the National Park Service. Since then, the practice has only evolved.

The last time martial law was declared by the federal government was in Hawaii during World War II, right after the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. But in more recent history, the state of Maryland declared martial law in 1963, during the height of civil unrest of the Civil Rights Movement.

Although it clearly takes a lot for martial law to be declared, that doesn’t mean Trump isn’t preparing for the country to get to that point, and many are scared. On X, @scythegenderr said they were “doomscrolling on tiktok and they sayin trump might pass the ‘insurrection act’ and declare martial law in april bro LEAVE ME ALONEEEE.”

Can it Happen Today?

Well, let’s be clear, the U.S. Constitution doesn’t explicitly grant the president the power to declare martial law, but it also doesn’t explicitly say he can’t. The president can, however, use military force on civilians under specific, extreme circumstances, including to suppress an insurrection or enforce federal law. This is all outlined in the Insurrection Act, which Trump has repeatedly referenced in his ongoing plans to “control” the U.S. Southern border.

Another user, @DahliaBerencia said “It won’t take a civil war or revolution (that’s what Trump wants to see, so he can install Martial Law).” They continued urging folks to keep the peace saying, “Don’t play into his hand! Violence is just another problem, don’t add to it.”

The president threatened to use military force on civilians before, so would it be too extreme to think he’d actually follow through? Black folks have largely agreed to keep calm and carry on through this presidency, but we’ve only made it through the first two months. We’ll just have to see how the next four years goes.