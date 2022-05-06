Beyoncé’s trophy case is already overflowing with honors, but the superstar may be ready to add one more to her collection—because she’s among the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards nominees.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Queen Bey is up for Outstanding Original Song for the theme to her mom Tina’s Facebook Watch show Talks With Mama Tina.

Long-running soap The Young and the Restless leads all nominees with 18 nods, followed closely by General Hospital with 17. Several Black stars are recognized in the acting categories, including Mishael Morgan from The Young and the Restless for Lead Actress, veteran Days of Our Lives star James Reynolds for Lead Actor, The Bold and the Beautiful’s Aaron D. Spears and Bryton James of The Young and the Restless for Supporting Actor and Sydney Mikayla from General Hospital for Younger Performer.

Just in case you only pay attention to the Daytime Emmys for the soaps, there are some familiar faces in the game show, talk show and legal/courtroom categories. Red Table Talk is once again nominated for Informative Talk Show, where it’s up against Peace of Mind with Taraji and Tamron Hall. The Outstanding Game Show Host category features Wayne Brady and Steve Harvey going head to head with two separate Pat Sajak nominations for Wheel of Fortune. Sure one is for the celebrity version, but it’s basically the same show–so two nods seems excessive.

The category to look out for is Informative Talk Show Host, which features a who’s who of amazing Black women. Taraji P. Henson, Robin Roberts, Tamron Hall and Whoopi Goldberg with the other hosts of The View are all nominated.

And perhaps the most interesting nod of the list goes to Issa Rae. Yes, that Issa Rae. Her MasterClass on “Creating Outside The Lines” is up for Outstanding Instructional and How-To Program. Here’s hoping she has better success with the Daytime Emmys than she does with the Primetime Emmys.

The 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards air Sunday, June 24 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.