Mrs. Tina Knowles-Lawson, undoubtedly one of Hollywood’s most iconic moms, is bringing her famous Instagram Live talk series to Facebook Watch.



Per ET, “Mama Tina,” as she’s more affectionately known, shared the official trailer for the upcoming series—aptly named Talks With Mama Tina—which features an intro sung by Queen Bey herself with cute ad libs from Mama Tina’s grandbabies, Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi. The first six episodes are set to premiere over the next week, beginning this Wednesday, Dec. 22 all the way through next Wednesday, Dec. 29, with the series finale expected to air sometime in the new year. Featured guests include Tiffany Haddish, Kelly Rowland, Kevin Hart, ChloexHalle, John David Washington, Pauletta Washington, Marsai Martin, Storm Reid, Zendaya, and more.

“I’m so excited to announce the launch of my new @wetheculture @Facebookwatch show ‘Talks With Mama Tina’ where I’ve invited some of my favorite people over to my home and have a talk with me,” Knowles-Lawson said in an Instagram post sharing the news. “I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO!”



She added: “I’m really proud of this show and all the people who helped make It happen! You won’t want to miss an episode! I am asking everyone that follows me to re-post this video and to help me get the word out about these interviews. So you can enjoy watching these heart to heart talks and Sometimes they show a more serious side of my guest, we talk about their families and how they grew up and it is a very beautiful way to celebrate the talent of all of these super talented People[sic].”

The first three episodes of Talks With Mama Tina premiere on Facebook Watch this Wednesday, Dec. 22 through Friday Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.