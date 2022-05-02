From Insecure to Ambassador: Issa Rae has just been revealed as this year’s ambassador for the 2022 American Black Film Festival (ABFF).

Per Variety, in addition to this role, Rae is also set to debut her upcoming series, Rap Sh*t, during the closing night of the event. As previously reported by The Root, the forthcoming show is loosely based on popular rap duo the City Girls and will tell the story of “two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group.”

Expressing her excitement about the news, Rae said in a statement:

“I’m honored to be this year’s Festival Ambassador. ABFF was the first major festival to showcase my work and they continue to elevate Black creatives from the ground level. It’s also fun as hell.”

Added Nicole Friday, Festival Producer and President of ABFF Ventures LLC: “It has been amazing to watch Issa shatter ceilings with her incredible sensibility to storytelling and her astounding achievements in the industry. We have been admirers of her work from the early days and salute her for remaining authentic and never forgetting the importance of elevating the next generation of emerging artists.”

Previous ABFF ambassadors include folks like Common, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Halle Berry, Idris Elba, Jay Ellis, La La Anthony, Mary J. Blige, Morris Chestnut, Omari Hardwick, Regina Hall, Tra cee Ellis Ross, and Taraji P. Henson. This year’s ABFF will return live to Miami Beach on June 15-19. Immediately following, the festival will premiere virtual events beginning on June 20 before wrapping things up on June 30 on their online platform, ABFF PLAY. The festival celebrated it s 25 year anniversary just last year.

For more information on how you can secure your tickets to this year’s ABFF festival, head on over to abff.com/miami.