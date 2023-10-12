Beyhive and Swifties Rejoice!: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift Join Forces at Eras Tour Film Premiere

If the Beyhive and Swifties are joining forces, the rest of the world better watch out!



The two most powerful women in entertainment continued their world takeover Wednesday night, when Beyoncé made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film. The star-studded event shut down The Grove (and most of the west side) in Los Angeles. For fans who weren’t lucky enough to get tickets to Taylor’s record-breaking tour, the film takes them inside the show. And yes, I believe you are legally required to wear a friendship bracelet to the theater.

The way their Eras and Renaissance tours have simultaneously conquered the world, literally shutting down cities and changing the global economy. However, it’s clear these women have nothing but love and respect for each other. After Queen Bey’s surprise appearance, Taylor took to Instagram to show her gratitude for the “Break My Soul” singer.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” Swift wrote. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

With Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé set to hit AMC theaters on Dec. 1, it feels like the next step in their world domination plan is for Taylor and Bey to team up for an album and tour that ultimately leads to a new golden age of world peace. Seriously, I want to here “Love on Top (Taylor’s Version),” Beyoncé delivering a blistering dance remix of “I Knew You Were Trouble” and a heartbreaking duet of “All Too Well.” A major collaboration between them would be the stuff of legends. Seeing powerful women like them find record-shattering success on their own terms, inspires us all. I hope the Eras Tour film is still playing when the Renaissance movie is out, because I’m definitely doing a double feature at the theater.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour opens Oct. 12 and Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé hits theaters Dec. 1.