T’is the time of the month when we reconsider how much we’re paying for TV content. If you want to get the best bang for your Black dollar with streaming services that highlight, empower, and amplify Black voices and media, keep scrolling. We about to lay it out for you...
#10- Tubi
If you’re looking to see some of the Black film classics, head on over to Tubi to stream with ads! You’ll find: All About the Benjamins (2002), Baby Boy (2001), Black Knight (2001), Madea Goes to Jail (2009), Sparkle (2012), and The Wiz (1978). One of our favorite films streaming this month is...
Waiting to Exhale (1995)
Sit back, relax, and reminisce while rewatching our Black Queens: Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine, and more in Waiting to Exhale!
Cost of subscription: Stream content for free with a Tubi account
#9- Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is severely lacking in new Black content in December. You can find some new Black stories in season 2 of Little America. The star of the month for Apple TV+ is...
Emancipation (2022)
Will Smith is returning to our screens in Emancipation, a historical action film about a slave escaping his plantation in hopes to reach freedom in the North.
Cost of subscription: $6.99/month after a free seven-day trial.
#8- Paramount+
Paramount+ is not focusing on releasing much new Black content this month besides Top Gun: Maverick (2022) and Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All. However, the service is adding Are We There Yet? (2005), If Beale Street Could Talk (2018), Just Wright (2010), Malcolm X (1992), The Pursuit of Happyness (2006), and The Wiz (1978). Are you a fan of The Game? Well, the service is bringing it back...
The Game: Season 2
The Game is back for season 2! Make sure to tune in on December 15th to catch up with Tasha Mack (Wendy Raquel Robinson) and Malik Wright (Hosea Chanchez)!
Cost of subscription:
- Essential Plan: $4.99/month
- Premium Plan: $9.99/month
- 25% discount for students
#7- Peacock
There isn’t much new and Black on Peacock in December but you can watch Maya Rudolph in season 2 of Baking It. Peacock is also adding Bring It On (2000), The Mistle-Tones (2012), and Space Jam (1996). The most exciting addition is...
The Best Man: The Final Chapters
Our favorite friend group is back one more time with the series, The Best Man: The Final Chapters! Check it out on December 22nd!
Cost of subscription:
- Peacock Premium $4.99/month
- Peacock Premium Plus for an additional $5.00/month
#6- Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video has two new projects being released on its platform this December, a Christmas rom-com called Something from Tiffany’s (2022) and Deion Sanders’ film, Coach Prime (2022). You can also continue watching The Peripheral! But the thrilling new film dropping this month on Prime is ....
Nanny (2022)
Nanny (2022) is a horror film starring Anna Diop following an undocumented immigrant nanny working to save money to bring her child to the United States.
Cost of subscription:
- Prime Video- $8.99/month
- Amazon Prime Student- $7.49/month
#5- Disney +
Disney+ is unfortunately falling flat with Black content in December, but you will be able to enjoy Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays, continuing to watch Raven’s Home season 5, and the first season of National Treasure: Edge of History with Zuri Reed!
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
We have another Black Disney princess, and it’s the artist H.E.R. playing Belle in the 30th anniversary special of Beauty and the Beast! It will be streaming on Disney+ on December 16th, a day after the ABC premiere.
Cost of subscription: $7.99/month, $79.99/year
#4- Showtime
There isn’t much new content starting in Decemeber on Showtime but there are new episodes of Ziwe and new episodes of The L Word: Generation Q. Showtime is bringing some of our favorites: Selma (2014), Freedom Writers (2007), Imagine That (2009) and Jason’s Lyric (1994). If you’re looking for some fun interviews tune into...
All the Smoke: Season 3
Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson are hosting season 3 of All the Smoke! One of the most anticipated guests is Will Smith, interviewing dropping on December 1st!
Cost of subscription: $10.99/month
#3- HBO Max
HBO Max is bringing back new seasons of some of our favorite shows this December: Gossip Girl, Max Original Season 2 and Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 4. You can also watch Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008), Stomp the Yard (2007), and Stomp the Yard: Homecoming (2010), Martin: The Reunion Special.
South Side: Season 3
The third season of the beloved sitcom, South Side, is coming to HBO Max on December 8th!
Cost of subscription: With Ads $9.99/month - $69.99/year (for the first year) Ad-Free $14.99/month- $104.99/year (for the first year)
#2- Hulu
Hulu is releasing a ton of new Black content this month! Get ready to watch a Black lead in Darby and the Dead! Dropping this month is also Back in the Groove, It’s a Wonderful Binge, Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2006), Will Smith in Hancock (2008), Stomp the Yard: Homecoming (2010), and This Christmas (2007). One of the most anticipated series of the year is arriving on Hulu...
Kindred
The long awaited adaptation of Octavia Butler’s Kindred is dropping all episodes exclusively on Hulu, December 13th!
Cost of subscription:
- Hulu with ads- $7.99/month (or $79.99/year)
- Hulu without ads- $14.99/month
- Student deal- $1.99/month
#1- Netflix
Netflix is going to give you the best bang for your buck to wrap up 2022! Get ready to stream the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). Netflix is also adding Bullet Train (2022)with Brian Tyree Henry and Zazie Beetz. You can also watch Coach Carter (2005), How to Ruin Christmas Season 3, and Last Chance U: Basketball Season 3. The most anticipated new Black film this month is...
They Cloned Tyrone (2022)
Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris star in Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone. This sci-fi, comedic mystery film is about a trio cracking down on a government conspiracy.
Cost of subscription: Basic $9.99 Standard $15.49 Premiere $19.99
