The TV adaptation of Octavia E. Butlers preeminent novel, Kindred, will be headed to a small screen near us soon.

The announcement was made at New York Comic Con on Sunday, per Deadline. The series will be released exclusively on Hulu with all eight episodes available to watch on FX this December. As previously reported by The Root, the highly anticipated series was given a pilot order from the the network earlier this year. Production began last September with Zola director Janicza Bravo at the helm and is being written by Watchmen’s Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, who also serves as the series showrunner.

According to the official synopsis per Deadline, Kindred will tell the story of “Dana (played by Julliard School grad and newcomer Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own. But, before she can get settled into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time to a nineteenth-century plantation with which she and her family are surprisingly and intimately linked. An interracial romance threads through her past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront the secrets she never knew ran through her blood, in this genre-breaking exploration of the ties that bind.”

If this series has gotten you excited, then you’ll be happy to know that Butler’s other powerful work, Parable of the Sower will also be getting its own film adaptation soon thanks to acclaimed director Garrett BBradley, who will be taking on the project in tandem with A24 soon. While there’s no date associated with that feature, we can undoubtably get our appetite’s ready with FX’s Kindred when it releases this winter.