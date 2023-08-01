Back to School: The Movies, TV Series to Watch Before You Head Back to Class

Unfortunately, summer is winding down and that means it’s time to get back in the classroom mindset. Before you stock up on new notebooks and post-it notes, we’ve got a few suggestions for the movies and TV series you may want to check out to get ready for back to school season.
Unfortunately, summer is winding down and that means it’s time to get back in the classroom mindset. Before you stock up on new notebooks and post-it notes, we’ve got a few suggestions for the movies and TV series you may want to check out to get ready for back to school season.
A Different World - Max, Prime Video
If you’re looking for a celebration of HBCU culture without leaving home, look no further than the ‘90s classic. Are you a Whitley, Dwayne, Freddie or Jaleesa?
Saved by the Bell - Prime Video
If you’re a certain age, you know the only high school show that matters is Saved by the Bell. Though she never really got her due, we always knew Lisa was the best character.
School Daze - Peacock, Prime Video
Spike Lee’s fascinating 1988 exploration of greek life at a Black college may feel a little outdated, but it still makes a lot of relevant points about how the community measures Blackness.
Bring It On - Prime Video, Hulu
Even after all these years, we still want to join the East Compton Clovers.
10 Things I Hate About You - Prime Video, Hulu
In the late ‘90s, teen remakes of Shakespeare stories were all the rage. This sweet rom-com is one of the best and the least emotionally draining.
Friday Night Lights (TV) - Netflix
“Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.” If you didn’t already know Michael B. Jordan was headed for superstardom, his performance in the series’ last two seasons confirmed it.
Love & Basketball - Prime Video
Though this movie is a love story, it also includes some fascinating revelations about the differences between how women’s sports and men’s sports are treated.
Fame (TV)
Don’t pretend like you didn’t want to go to a performing arts school after watching Fame.
High School Musical trilogy - Disney+
Once you get past the overly dramatic story, there is something interesting about the idea that high school is all about “sticking to the status quo.” These movies offer a sneakily positive message for kids.
House Party - Prime Video
Sneaking out to a party is an essential part of the teenage experience. Bonus points if you find a way to work the Kid ‘n Play dance into your shenanigans.
Dope - Prime Video
All Shameik Moore’s Malcolm wants is to get into Harvard, and if he can survive a ridiculous drug deal, he can make it happen.
Spider-Man: Homecoming - Disney+
It’s such a bummer when the big dance is interrupted by your saving the world responsibilities. We’ve all been there.
Stranger Things - Netflix
The kids in Hawkins aren’t just dealing with normal ‘80s coming of age problems. They also find themselves constantly fighting underworld demons and mysterious supernatural conspiracies. And you thought your high school was weird.
Remember the Titans - Disney+
We’ve never needed to see this team come together and get past their differences more.
Harry Potter franchise - Peacock
Some of us are nerds who spend our time in the library and computer lab, while some of us are destined to save everyone from the wrath of he who shall be named.