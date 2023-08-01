Back to School: The Movies, TV Series to Watch Before You Head Back to Class

Back to School: The Movies, TV Series to Watch Before You Head Back to Class

From House Party, to A Different World, to Friday Night Lights, these are the movies and series to check out before the new school year begins.

By
Stephanie Holland
Image for article titled Back to School: The Movies, TV Series to Watch Before You Head Back to Class
Screenshot: Friday Night Lights

Unfortunately, summer is winding down and that means it’s time to get back in the classroom mindset. Before you stock up on new notebooks and post-it notes, we’ve got a few suggestions for the movies and TV series you may want to check out to get ready for back to school season.

A Different World - Max, Prime Video

Step Show ‘A Different World’

If you’re looking for a celebration of HBCU culture without leaving home, look no further than the ‘90s classic. Are you a Whitley, Dwayne, Freddie or Jaleesa?

Saved by the Bell - Prime Video

Saved by the Bell | Best of Lisa Turtle

If you’re a certain age, you know the only high school show that matters is Saved by the Bell. Though she never really got her due, we always knew Lisa was the best character.

School Daze - Peacock, Prime Video

School Daze | Madame Re-Res Dance Scene | Netflix

Spike Lee’s fascinating 1988 exploration of greek life at a Black college may feel a little outdated, but it still makes a lot of relevant points about how the community measures Blackness.

Bring It On - Prime Video, Hulu

Clovers East Compton Brr Its Cold In Here

Even after all these years, we still want to join the East Compton Clovers.

10 Things I Hate About You - Prime Video, Hulu

Image for article titled Back to School: The Movies, TV Series to Watch Before You Head Back to Class
Screenshot: Entertainment Tonight

In the late ‘90s, teen remakes of Shakespeare stories were all the rage. This sweet rom-com is one of the best and the least emotionally draining.

Friday Night Lights (TV) - Netflix

Best of Vince (Michael B Jordan) and his mom | Friday Night Lights

“Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.” If you didn’t already know Michael B. Jordan was headed for superstardom, his performance in the series’ last two seasons confirmed it.

Love & Basketball - Prime Video

Love And Basketball | Sanaa Lathan & Omar Epps 1 on 1 Game For Your Heart

Though this movie is a love story, it also includes some fascinating revelations about the differences between how women’s sports and men’s sports are treated.

Fame (TV)

Fame Quote Season 1: Fame Costs

Don’t pretend like you didn’t want to go to a performing arts school after watching Fame.

High School Musical trilogy - Disney+

Troy - Get’cha Head in the Game (From “High School Musical”)

Once you get past the overly dramatic story, there is something interesting about the idea that high school is all about “sticking to the status quo.” These movies offer a sneakily positive message for kids.

House Party - Prime Video

House Party - Dance off - long version - Ain’t my type of hype

Sneaking out to a party is an essential part of the teenage experience. Bonus points if you find a way to work the Kid ‘n Play dance into your shenanigans.

Dope - Prime Video

Dope: Malcolm helps Nakia study scene

All Shameik Moore’s Malcolm wants is to get into Harvard, and if he can survive a ridiculous drug deal, he can make it happen.

Spider-Man: Homecoming - Disney+

Spider Man homecoming -prom scene

It’s such a bummer when the big dance is interrupted by your saving the world responsibilities. We’ve all been there.

Stranger Things - Netflix

Vecna as Lucas | Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2

The kids in Hawkins aren’t just dealing with normal ‘80s coming of age problems. They also find themselves constantly fighting underworld demons and mysterious supernatural conspiracies. And you thought your high school was weird.

Remember the Titans - Disney+

Remember The Titans - We are the Titans

We’ve never needed to see this team come together and get past their differences more.

Harry Potter franchise - Peacock

The Sorting Ceremony | Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Some of us are nerds who spend our time in the library and computer lab, while some of us are destined to save everyone from the wrath of he who shall be named.

