Recent polls showing Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) ahead in the Georgia Senate race are not the only current problem Herschel Walker is facing. The Republican Accountability PAC (RAPAC), a self-identified anti-Trump GOP group, has launched a $1 million ad campaign against the Georgia Republican Senate candidate, The Hill reports. The effort is part of a $10 million initiative to “defeat anti-democracy Republicans in key battleground states.”



The treasurer of RAPAC, Sarah Longwell, said in a statement, “Herschel Walker might have been a great football player, but he doesn’t deserve to be a senator.” As HuffPost notes, a new ad by the RAPAC uses footage from Walker’s ex-wife Cindy DeAngelis Grossman speaking about his alleged abuse.

The RAPAC has dedicated an entire website to defeating Walker in November. It includes testimonials from Georgia Republican voters on why they will not be voting for him in the Senate election. One woman stated, “He clearly has anger issues and has proven himself to be a danger to other people, ” referring to the accusations Walker has faced concerning instances of domestic violence.

A male voter alluded to Walker embellishing his resume saying, “The guy states that he graduated in the 1% of his graduating class…the dude never even graduated from Georgia.”

“That’s why our campaign is built around the voices of Georgia Republicans who know that he’s unfit for office,” Longwell stated about the ongoing campaign.

“Walker also lied about the 2020 election, including the outrageous proposal that Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin should re-run their elections,” the organization writes. “Walker also has no understanding of the major problems facing Georgians. His responses to policy questions have been so bad, his campaign is limiting his availability to the media and won’t agree to participate in debates,” they continue.

Last week, Walker agreed to debate Sen. Warnock in his hometown of Savannah, Georgia, on Oct. 14th. Since he did not participate in any of the Republican primary debates, maybe he will provide a defense or actual policy points to help Georgians.