Herschel Walker never graduated from college.



You never cared that he didn’t graduate because nothing significant in his life required a college degree. From 1980 until 1982, he was a Heisman-winning running back at the University of Georgia before going pro in the now-defunct USFL and then the NFL. He even had a stint as an MMA fighter. Lately, Walker makes the rounds as a MAGA mascot in Trumpworld. It’s doubtful that anyone has ever asked him for a college transcript.

Advertisement

So you have to wonder why Walker, who’s now running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia despite living in Texas, caps so hard about having a degree. The Atlanta Journal Constitution has all the receipts.



From the AJC Republican Herschel Walker’s campaign deleted a false claim that he graduated from the University of Georgia hours after it was posted on a website promoting his U.S. Senate bid. The former football star’s campaign removed the reference that he “graduated from UGA with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice” late Thursday after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution inquired about the claim. It’s a falsehood that has proliferated elsewhere, including in an online biography advertising Walker’s book, at a campaign rally for his bid to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, and even during his introduction this year at a congressional hearing. Walker released a statement to the AJC acknowledging he did not graduate from college.

The reporter who called out the lie about Walker’s degree also tweeted screenshots of the false claim.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $12 Champion Women's Powerblend Logo Hoodie Cozy up

This slim-cut sweatshirt is offered in a variety of bold hues for maximum style and comfort in one. Buy for $38 at Macy's

The college dropout is trying to unseat U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who became Georgia’s first Black senator last year and is also pastor at the church once led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Walker would first need to beat a slew of other candidates in Georgia’s 2022 GOP primary.



In the meantime, Walker is campaigning and giving interviews addressing his struggles with his mental health and whether he’s been accountable for the domestic violence in his relationship with ex-wife Cindy Grossman.

Walker’s son is apparently also on the Trump train, this week posting an ashy video to his social media blaming President Joe Biden for high gas prices while wearing a $1,295 Givenchy hoodie.

