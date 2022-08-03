Sen. Raphael Warnock recently posted a 30-second ad asking when his Republican opponent Herschel Walker will commit to a debate. Previously, Sen. Warnock scheduled three debates before the November elections, including one on Oct. 16, hosted by the Atlanta Press Club. The only question was if Walker would show up despite saying he would do it any day of the week.

Walker responded to the ongoing criticism during his Fox News appearance on Tuesday and claimed he and Warnock have agreed to the first debate, The Hill reports. If he is to be truthful, Walker stated he and Sen. Warnock would have the debate on Oct. 14 “in front of a crowd” in Warnock’s hometown of Savannah, Ga. The WSAV is set to host the event, and Walker added that it wouldn’t involve the “media elite.”

From The Hill:

“It will be his people because we’re in his backyard,” Walker said. “The people need to see the differences between Sen. Warnock and Herschel Walker.” “This debate is going to be about the people. It’s not about some political party. It’s not about the press,” Walker said. “But the people need to see the differences between Sen. Warnock and Herschel Walker.”

Warnock campaign manager Quentin Fulks said the Democrat already accepted “three well-established Georgia debates” after Walker repeatedly said he’d meet his rival anywhere at any time, as noted by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.



“Nothing has changed,” said Fulks. “Reverend Warnock remains committed to debating Herschel Walker and giving Georgians three opportunities to see the clear choice about who is ready to represent Georgia.”

It will be interesting to see if any “last minute” changes and requests happen before this debate occurs. Walker did not participate in any Republican debates for the Georgia senate nomination. The Atlanta-Journal Constitution also points out Walker tried to put parameters on a potential discussion a week ago. Previously, Walker stated he would only appear with Sen. Warnock if they discussed Senate climate change and tax proposals.