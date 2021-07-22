Another Mount Laurel, N.J. Bigot Arrested After Being Caught on Video Hurling the N-Word at a Black Hotel Clerk

Yooooooo, what TF is in the water in Mount Laurel, N.J. that has racist white people wilding out on camera like they were spring breakers in, well, New Jersey, probably? It hasn’t even been a full month since Edward Mathews, who I affectionately refer to as New Jersey’s Phony Soprano, was caught in viral video harassing his Black neighbors in Mount Laurel while freely slinging around the n-word in a Twisted Tea incident waiting to happen. Now, a white woman from the same damn New Jersey city—a Car-smella Soprano, if you will—has been caught on camera calling a Black hotel clerk the slur repeatedly for, as far as I can tell, no damn reason whatsoever outside of her being another drunk-ass KK-Karen who needs to leave Black folk TF alone.



From the Daily Dot:

Elizabeth Trzeciak wandered into a Super 8 hotel in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, late at night earlier this week. According to police, she was staying at a neighboring hotel but entered the Super 8 while intoxicated. The exact timeline is unclear, but video taken by the hotel clerk shows Trzeciak already mid-rant as the employee sits calmly and quietly behind the desk. In the footage, she repeatedly refers to the employee as “Black man” and calls him the N-word. At one point, she offers him $300 after demanding he give her a call. “No one fucking wants to look at you,” she taunts. When he fails to react to her rudeness beyond filming, Trzeciak takes items off the front desk and throws them toward him. “You know what your name is?” she asks before responding to her own question with the N-word.

Trzeciak can be heard alternating between calling whoever is behind the desk a “Black man” and a “nigger” close to a dozen times. She also can be seen grabbing items, including a container full of some kind of liquid, and chucking them over the desk.

Boooooy, you must need to have the patience of post-Old Testament God almighty to be a Black person dealing with white bigots in Mount Laurel. I’m just going to have to take Beth-Klanne’s word for it that behind the desk was one of America’s few negroes who she could call a nigger several times and then throw liquid and shit at them without her getting dragged over the counter by the lice community mop on her head.

Anyway, on Wednesday, the Mount Laurel Police Department issued a statement regarding the incident saying, “On Monday, July 19, 2021, just after midnight Mount Laurel Patrol Officers were dispatched to the Super 8 hotel on Fellowship Road for a report of a disorderly female in the lobby.

“Arriving officers located the intoxicated woman in the hotel parking lot,” the statement continued. “She was identified as Elizabeta M Trzeciak, age 46, of South River, NJ. Officers determined that she was staying at another nearby hotel and she was turned over to a family member.”

The department went on to say that it wasn’t made aware of the video that showed Dollar General Ann Coulter going full Klanmaid’s Tale on the hotel clerk until “several hours later,” but once officials saw the video, a warrant was issued for her arrest and she was charged with “bias intimidation, assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct after a review by an Assistant Prosecutor from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.”

The department also noted that New Jersey doesn’t have the words “hate crime” listed in the state’s criminal code, but effectively, “a hate crime in New Jersey is called Bias Intimidation.”

Listen: Once investigators really started looking into Mathews’ past, they found out that pink Shrek-looking-ass white man had a deep AF history of degenerate behavio r, including the repeated harassment of Black people. This led to him facing nearly a dozen additional charges on top of the charges he was initially arrested on.

I’m just saying, who knows what officials might find if they take a closer look at Trzeciak, the bigoted Bonnie to Mathews’ caucasified Clyde?

