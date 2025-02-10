A Tour of Black Historical Homes, The Truth About The Red Summer of 1919, Black History Facts You Never Heard About, Unforgettable Moments in Black History and More Unapologetically Black History Month Content

Most Black Americans have never heard of the Red Summer of 1919…but it is an element of Black history that we need to pay attention to. This country specializes in committing monstrous atrocities and then ignoring the consequences of their actions. It happened with Native Americans and the Trail of Tears. And, of course, it happened with Black folks. This truth is best captured when we consider what happened in the year 1919. — Lawrence Ware
Since 1976, February has been officially known as Black History Month – a time to remember our struggle and celebrate all the amazing contributions Black people have made to everything from science to sports to the arts. But as conservatives ramp up their efforts to change what is taught in our schools, Black History will likely be one of their prime targets. But that doesn’t mean we can’t continue to educate ourselves and our children on the rich history of Black people around the world. From amazing inventors to awesome athletes, in honor of Black History Month, we’ve rounded up some interesting facts you may not have learned in your history class. — Angela Johnson
Black folks are resilient. It’s important to remember that during a time when, on the streets and online, many of us seem to be our wits’ end. President Donald Trump is attacking DEI. He is attacking Black History Month. It feels like the 47th president has declared war on our community. — Lawrence Ware
As everyone knows, Black history is America history. Our struggles and victories have affected this country for centuries, even though we don’t always receive our just due. With Black History Month right around the corner, The Root takes a look at the most unforgettable moments that have undoubtedly shaped us as a whole. — Candace McDuffie
Donald Trump is elbowing his way to the table of hate occupied by the likes of Andrew Jackson, Andrew Johnson and Woodrow Wilson, men who used the weight of their presidential office to advance bigotry. — Byron Washington-Douglass
Have you gone on one of those Victorian house tours? The home always belonged to an old white family of influence (sometimes descendants slave owners) who may or may not have left their spirits behind to haunt visitors. — Kalyn Womack
8 / 9
It’s Kendrick Lamar’s world and we’re all living in it. Fresh off his five Grammy wins, Lamar just performed at the 2025 Super Bowl Apple Music Halftime Show, breaking the internet for the umpteenth time since his back and forth with Drake began last year. Perhaps one of the best victory laps in rap history, Lamar brought his greatest hits to the world’s biggest stage, complete with layered imagery, striking storytelling, and energy for days. — Jared Alexander