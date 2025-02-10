A Tour of Black Historical Homes, The Truth About The Red Summer of 1919, Black History Facts You Never Heard About, Unforgettable Moments in Black History and More Unapologetically Black History Month Content

Since 1976, February has been officially known as Black History Month – a time to remember our struggle and celebrate all the amazing contributions Black people have made to everything from science to sports to the arts. But as conservatives ramp up their efforts to change what is taught in our schools, Black History will likely be one of their prime targets. But that doesn’t mean we can’t continue to educate ourselves and our children on the rich history of Black people around the world. From amazing inventors to awesome athletes, in honor of Black History Month, we’ve rounded up some interesting facts you may not have learned in your history class. — Angela Johnson

