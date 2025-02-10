'The Chi' star Jacob Latimore on What Fans Can Expect This Season
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

A Tour of Black Historical Homes, The Truth About The Red Summer of 1919, Black History Facts You Never Heard About, Unforgettable Moments in Black History and More Unapologetically Black History Month Content

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
History

A Tour of Black Historical Homes, The Truth About The Red Summer of 1919, Black History Facts You Never Heard About, Unforgettable Moments in Black History and More Unapologetically Black History Month Content

Did you know Central Park was home to predominantly Black neighborhood?

By
Kalyn Womack
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled A Tour of Black Historical Homes, The Truth About The Red Summer of 1919, Black History Facts You Never Heard About, Unforgettable Moments in Black History and More Unapologetically Black History Month Content
Graphic: Images: Unidentified Photographer, June 1921, Instagram, Afro American Newspapers, Ron Sachs-Pool
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 9

You Heard of the Tulsa Massacre, But I Bet Nobody Told You About Red Summer of 1919.

You Heard of the Tulsa Massacre, But I Bet Nobody Told You About Red Summer of 1919.

Image for article titled A Tour of Black Historical Homes, The Truth About The Red Summer of 1919, Black History Facts You Never Heard About, Unforgettable Moments in Black History and More Unapologetically Black History Month Content
Photo: Unidentified Photographer, June 1921 (Getty Images)

Most Black Americans have never heard of the Red Summer of 1919…but it is an element of Black history that we need to pay attention to. This country specializes in committing monstrous atrocities and then ignoring the consequences of their actions. It happened with Native Americans and the Trail of Tears. And, of course, it happened with Black folks. This truth is best captured when we consider what happened in the year 1919. — Lawrence Ware

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 9

Black History Month Facts You Probably Didn’t Learn in School

Black History Month Facts You Probably Didn’t Learn in School

Image for article titled A Tour of Black Historical Homes, The Truth About The Red Summer of 1919, Black History Facts You Never Heard About, Unforgettable Moments in Black History and More Unapologetically Black History Month Content
Screenshot: Instagram

Since 1976, February has been officially known as Black History Month – a time to remember our struggle and celebrate all the amazing contributions Black people have made to everything from science to sports to the arts. But as conservatives ramp up their efforts to change what is taught in our schools, Black History will likely be one of their prime targets. But that doesn’t mean we can’t continue to educate ourselves and our children on the rich history of Black people around the world. From amazing inventors to awesome athletes, in honor of Black History Month, we’ve rounded up some interesting facts you may not have learned in your history class. — Angela Johnson

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 9

As Black Folks Are Under Assault, We Must Learn From Our Past During This Black History Month

As Black Folks Are Under Assault, We Must Learn From Our Past During This Black History Month

A photograph of people around bookstalls with books about black history and liberation, 1980.
A photograph of people around bookstalls with books about black history and liberation, 1980.
Photo: Afro American Newspapers (Getty Images)

Black folks are resilient. It’s important to remember that during a time when, on the streets and online, many of us seem to be our wits’ end. President Donald Trump is attacking DEI. He is attacking Black History Month. It feels like the 47th president has declared war on our community. — Lawrence Ware

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 9

The Most Unforgettable Moments In Black History

The Most Unforgettable Moments In Black History

Image for article titled A Tour of Black Historical Homes, The Truth About The Red Summer of 1919, Black History Facts You Never Heard About, Unforgettable Moments in Black History and More Unapologetically Black History Month Content
Photo: Ron Sachs-Pool (Getty Images)

As everyone knows, Black history is America history. Our struggles and victories have affected this country for centuries, even though we don’t always receive our just due. With Black History Month right around the corner, The Root takes a look at the most unforgettable moments that have undoubtedly shaped us as a whole. — Candace McDuffie

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 9

Presidents Have Rarely Been Pals to Black Folks, But These Got Big Things Done For Us

Presidents Have Rarely Been Pals to Black Folks, But These Got Big Things Done For Us

Image for article titled A Tour of Black Historical Homes, The Truth About The Red Summer of 1919, Black History Facts You Never Heard About, Unforgettable Moments in Black History and More Unapologetically Black History Month Content
Photo: Photo by Okamoto/PhotoQuest/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Donald Trump is elbowing his way to the table of hate occupied by the likes of Andrew Jackson, Andrew Johnson and Woodrow Wilson, men who used the weight of their presidential office to advance bigotry. — Byron Washington-Douglass

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 9

Tour These Homes of Historical Black Leaders, Singers and More

Tour These Homes of Historical Black Leaders, Singers and More

Image for article titled A Tour of Black Historical Homes, The Truth About The Red Summer of 1919, Black History Facts You Never Heard About, Unforgettable Moments in Black History and More Unapologetically Black History Month Content
Photo: Wikicommons

Have you gone on one of those Victorian house tours? The home always belonged to an old white family of influence (sometimes descendants slave owners) who may or may not have left their spirits behind to haunt visitors. — Kalyn Womack

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 9

Imagery, Symbolism and Backstory You Missed From Kendrick Lamar’s Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show

Imagery, Symbolism and Backstory You Missed From Kendrick Lamar’s Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Image: Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images (Getty Images)

It’s Kendrick Lamar’s world and we’re all living in it. Fresh off his five Grammy wins, Lamar just performed at the 2025 Super Bowl Apple Music Halftime Show, breaking the internet for the umpteenth time since his back and forth with Drake began last year. Perhaps one of the best victory laps in rap history, Lamar brought his greatest hits to the world’s biggest stage, complete with layered imagery, striking storytelling, and energy for days. — Jared Alexander

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

9 / 9