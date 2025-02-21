Social Media

A$AP Rocky's Former Friend Sends This Shady Message After Shooting Trial

The 'L$D' rapper was recently found not guilty, but clearly, not everyone is happy about that.

Shanelle Genai
A$AP Relli, left; A$AP Rocky.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/ DANIEL COLE/POOL/AFP (Getty Images)

While A$AP Rocky and Rihanna might be having a great week thanks to the former’s recent non-guilty verdict stemming from an alleged 2021 shooting, there’s one person who’s still a bit sour over the whole ordeal: his accuser and former friend A$AP Relli. And we have proof.

Suggested Reading

A Detailed Analysis on Whether Kendrick Lamar is the Greatest Rapper of All Time
Malcolm X Was Assassinated 60 Years Ago, Here's Where His 6 Daughters Are Now
Rumors That Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Will Perform 'Wicked' Song at the 2025 Oscars Ceremony Run Wild...But the Actresses Have This to Say
Jamie Foxx In They Cloned Tyrone Is Our TV Pick of the Week
As we told you earlier this week, Rocky walked away a free man and skirted prison time after a jury found him not guilty of shooting Relli four years ago. Once the news hit the internet, fans of Rocky were overjoyed and took to social media to express it. Rocky and Rih were also relieved as shown by their now viral court hug and subsequent post-verdict press conference appearance.

However, the one person we hadn’t heard from in the immediate aftermath was Relli, but now it appears as if he’s breaking his silence.

As evidenced by a since-expired post to his Instagram stories on Thursday, Relli made it abundantly clear what his feelings were following his loss in court and took the time to send a message to all those who were still speaking ill of him because of it.

Image for article titled A$AP Rocky&#39;s Former Friend Sends This Shady Message After Shooting Trial
Screenshot: Instagram: ASAP Relli

“Gossiping is a form of entertainment for people who have no meaningful goals or purpose in life, hate me, bring shame to my name, say bad things about me, I don’t care. Your existence doesn’t add any value in my life,” he wrote as captured by Complex.

Given these sentiments and Relli’s previous comments about how Rocky made his life hell after the alleged shooting, we think it’s safe to say their friendship has a slim chance of ever rekindling. And maybe, just maybe that’s for the best.

Regardless, while Relli is warding off haters, Rocky is about to embark on his fist endeavor since his trial ended as he was recently named Ray-Ban’s first ever creative director on Friday. Now, that’s a step in the right direction!