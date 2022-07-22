As The Root previously reported, 50 Cent is set to star and produce a horror movie about social media and influencer culture. It’s a far cry from the crime dramas he normally is great in.

But, in the middle of filming, there was a delay.

On Sunday, while a bloody scene was being shot, one of the cameramen fainted. Director Josh Stolberg wrote in an Instagram post, “Holy fuck!!! We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated watching through the lens that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground. Had to stop down for a half hour for the medic to get him back to his feet. He’s okay now and continued later in the evening but… get ready for some crazy shit!!!!!”

TMZ has the footage from the angle of the squeamish cameraman. The video shows a person who has blood all over them and then out of nowhere the camera tilts to the side and then, bang! Someone can be heard asking, “Are you okay?”

I’m not the most squeamish person, but I know people who are and the sight of blood from even a papercut can make them sick, so I understand where this cameraman is coming from.

But, as someone who is not the biggest fan of horror, I don’t know how you can stomach watching people get “killed” and “bludgeoned” on a daily basis. It doesn’t make me sick, but it’s uncomfortable to watch. So more power to the cameramen who work on these horror flicks.

Obviously, 50 Cent had to give his thoughts on the incident. On his Instagram story, he wrote, “Crazy night one of our camera men passed out cold for 30min from the scene.”

He continued, “Couldn’t take how real it was. We’re elevating horror to the next level. This is gonna change the rules of the game.”

Directed by Josh Stolberg, Skill House is set to release in early 2023, Skill House has an ensemble cast of TikTok star Bryce Hall, UFC fighter Paige Vanzant, Leah Pipes, McCarrie McCausland, Ivan Leung, Neal McDonough, John DeLuca, Caitlin Carmichael, Dani Oliveros, Emily Mei and Jacob Skidmore.