The pettiness has ended! 50 Cent and Hall of Fame boxer Floyd Mayweather have squashed their longtime beef after years of petty behavior between the two, mostly on 50's part .



During his interview with the Breakfast Club, the Queens rapper revealed that he ran into Mayweather while at a comedy show for Monique in Las Vegas and that the comedian told them to end their beef. 50 Cent spoke on the history of their relationship and how he still calls Mayweather “champ.” He described that Mayweather was waiting for the two of them to apologize to each other for years.

50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather Squash Their Beef

In an Instagram post on Sunday, 50 Cent decided to throw some positivity toward Mayweather writing, “Yeah Champ said he gonna pull up on me for Tycoon so you know we gonna go crazy. Big bags coming out TMT floydmayweather BOOM.”

Nearly a decade ago, 50 Cent became a boxing promoter forming the company TMT (The Money Team) along with Mayweather. But of course, years later the two had a falling out over ownership of the company.

Over the years, the two have traded words plenty of times over social media. Infamously in 2014, 50 Cent challenged Mayweather to read one page of a Harry Potter book when the ALS Ice bucket challenge was in vogue. Mayweather is known to not be the best of readers.

In February, during an interview with V-103 Atlanta’s The Morning Show, 50 cent claimed he’d be open to getting into a boxing match with Mayweather saying, “I’d fight Floyd if I could get down there. Or he could just let me not have to get down to 150. I could make about 180. He walking around 150, maybe 147.”

In response, Mayweather wrote on his Instagram, “If he wants to lace up at the end of the year we can do an exhibition then. I don’t care about weight class with any of these guys. The Paul brothers will make great money with the events, but with 50 cent It has to be Winner Takes All.’”

But now the two seem to be on good terms and Mayweather plans to show up at 50 Cent’s Tycoon Weekend in Houston, which includes a lineup of comedians and entertainers.