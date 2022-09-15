Just weeks after Torey Lanez’s attorney requested to delay the trial date in the Megan Thee Stallion assault case, a judge has granted the request to push back the start date in the trial once again, according to Rolling Stone.

Unless you forgot, Lanez is accused of shooting the Traumazine rapper in both of her feet in July 2020 while allegedly yelling “dance bitch!” But because Lanez’s attorney, Shawn Holley, has her hands full with the arbitration of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and the rape trial for Danny Masterson, Judge David Herriford granted Holley’s request for a delay, according to Rolling Stone.

As a result, the assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion and Lanez, which was set to start on Wednesday, will now start between Nov. 28 and Dec. 8.

From Rolling Stone:

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, appeared for the hearing, agreed to the continuance and left the courtroom shortly before key eyewitness Kelsey Harris was brought in so the judge could order her to return Dec. 9 under a subpoena from prosecutors.

Harris was riding in the SUV with Megan and Peterson the night of the alleged firearm assault but has been mysteriously mum about disputed details in the high-profile case. The judge said she must remain on stand-by as a possible prosecution witness following jury selection now due to begin Dec. 5.

Before the alleged shooting, Megan and Harris were considered to be best friends, but had a falling out. Megan’s attorneys subpoenaed Harris because they believe the statements she made to police following the incident can lead to a guilty verdict for Lanez, according to Rolling Stone.

The Houston rapper has been open about her problems with Lanez for the past few months. In an April interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, she detailed how she, Lanez, and Harris were initially at a party at Kylie Jenner’s house but things quickly escalated as the night came to a close. Megan also claimed that Lanez offered her over $1 million to keep her quiet.

Megan also addressed Lanez on her latest studio album Traumazine. In the song “Who Me” featuring Pooh Shiesty, Megan doubles down on the accusation that Lanez was the one who shot her in the foot.

Meanwhile, Lanez has been busy being ghosted by fellow Canadian artists Drake and The Weeknd, who have ignored the “Say It” rapper’s collaboration requests for the last few years. We don’t know why, but it’s a good bet it’s m ost likely t o stay away from the controversial Lanez. He is is still facing criminal charges for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.