Notable Offseason Moves: Candace Parker, Alysha Clark.



The defending champs added two-time MVP Candace Parker to a stacked team. Many analysts have them on the road to a possible repeat, but that shine has been dimmed by the Aces’ recent punishments. Head coach Becky Hammon has been suspended for two games, and the team will lose its 2025 first-round draft pick for violating “league rules regarding impermissible player benefits and workplace policies” in its handling of former player Dearica Hamby. It’s going to look like the battle of the superteams between New York and Las Vegas. And did I mention they still have A’ja Wilson?