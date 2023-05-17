From the return of Brittney Griner, to the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty’s emergence as superteams, to Aliyah Boston’s debut, the 2023 WNBA season is full of interesting stories. After an eventful free agency period and a draft full of future stars, WNBA fans are looking forward to a blockbuster summer. To help you prepare for all the action, we’ve got power rankings that will let you know which teams to look out for. So before everything tips off on Friday, check out our 2023 WNBA season preview.
1. New York Liberty
Notable Offseason Moves: Added Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones; signed contract extension with Sabrina Ionescu.
It’s true that New York hasn’t been considered contenders for a while. However, the team has steadily improved since drafting Sabrina Ionescu in 2020. Adding MVPs Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones to an already strong roster, which includes Betnijah Laney and Marine Johannès, makes them the instant favorites.
2. Las Vegas Aces
Notable Offseason Moves: Candace Parker, Alysha Clark.
The defending champs added two-time MVP Candace Parker to a stacked team. Many analysts have them on the road to a possible repeat, but that shine has been dimmed by the Aces’ recent punishments. Head coach Becky Hammon has been suspended for two games, and the team will lose its 2025 first-round draft pick for violating “league rules regarding impermissible player benefits and workplace policies” in its handling of former player Dearica Hamby. It’s going to look like the battle of the superteams between New York and Las Vegas. And did I mention they still have A’ja Wilson?
3. Washington Mystics
Notable Offseason Moves: Added Brittney Sykes, Kristi Toliver and Amanda Zahui B.
Washington is always in the playoff mix somewhere. In the last couple of seasons, superstar Elena Delle Donne’s ongoing back issues have hampered the team, but she’s fully healed now and looking to return to her previous two-time MVP glory. Even without its star, the Mystics seem to always have a solid roster that is a hard out no matter who’s on the court.
4. Los Angeles Sparks
Notable Offseason Moves: Hired new head coach Curt Miller; added Jasmine Thomas; Azurá Stevens; Dearica Hamby; re-signed Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike.
It’s been a rough few years for my beloved Sparks, but it looks like things might finally be on the right track. Curt Miller is bringing a real basketball mind to the talented squad, while experienced roster additions will take the pressure off Nneka. With several other teams missing key pieces, LA could take advantage and move on from last season’s 11th-place finish.
5. Atlanta Dream
Notable Offseason Moves: Added Allisha Gray; drafted Haley Jones and Laeticia Amihere.
Atlanta has quietly been remaking itself into a winning team. 2022 Rookie of the Year Rhyne Howard and head coach Tanisha Wright almost led the Dream to the playoffs, just missing out on the last day of the regular season. Now that Howard has found her footing, look for Atlanta to be a really exciting team to watch.
6. Seattle Storm
Notable Offseason Moves: Lost Breanna Stewart; Sue Bird retired; drafted Jordan Horston.
With the one-two punch of Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart, Seattle has been a perennial championship favorite for years. Losing them both will inevitably lead to a drop-off. However, Jewell Loyd will keep the team in playoff contention while it finds its new rhythm.
7. Phoenix Mercury
Notable Offseason Moves: Re-signed Brittney Griner; Diana Taurasi; and Sophie Cunningham; added Moriah Jefferson and Michaela Onyenwere; Skylar Diggins-Smith out on maternity leave.
While Phoenix made the playoffs last season, it was clear Brittney Griner’s wrongful imprisonment in Russia had an emotional effect on the team. Even with BG back and Diana ready to put in another year, this is not the dominant Mercury we’re used to. Though they will likely still make the playoffs, I don’t see them as championship contenders.
8. Indiana Fever
Notable Offseason Moves: Drafted Aliyah Boston.
Aliyah Boston is a literal game-changer for any team she’s on. However, Indiana has been at the bottom of the standings for a long time and her presence alone won’t be enough to catapult them into real contention. However, if the team can put together a few solid wins, they can make the playoffs.
9. Connecticut Sun
Notable Offseason Moves: Lost head coach Curt Miller; Jonquel Jones; re-signed Brionna Jones; added Tiffany Hayes; drafted Alexis Morris.
As good as Connecticut has been for the last few seasons, you cannot lose someone like Jonquel Jones and maintain the same level of offense. The team will also feel the absence of Curt Miller.
10. Dallas Wings
Notable Offseason Moves: Drafted Maddy Siegrist; added Diamond DeShields; Natasha Howard; lost Marina Mabrey; Allisha Gray; head coach Vickie Johnson.
Dallas went through a complete overhaul during the offseason, so it will definitely take some time for the team to find common ground and work cohesively.
11. Minnesota Lynx
Notable Offseason Moves: Drafted Diamond Miller and Brea Beal; Sylvia Fowles retired.
The Lynx have been in a rebuilding phase for a few seasons, and it looks like nothing has changed. Though they made some interesting moves in the draft, don’t expect them to return to their championship ways just yet.
12. Chicago Sky
Notable Offseason Moves: Lost Candace Parker; Courtney Vandersloot; Azurá Stevens; and Allie Quigley; added Marina Mabrey.
It was a rough offseason for Chicago. They lost Candace Parker and Courtney Vandersloot in free agency, while Allie Quigley decided to take some time off. Basically, the core of the 2021 WNBA Championship team has been dismantled and they’re beginning a hard rebuild.