2023 Oscars: Brian Tyree Henry’s Most Memorable Roles

As the Atlanta star celebrates his first Oscar nomination, we take a look at some of his most memorable performances.

By
Stephanie Holland
Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Brian Tyree Henry’s Most Memorable Roles
Photo: Vivien Killilea (Getty Images)

Brian Tyree Henry is an actor with incredible range. Moving from Atlanta’s Paper Boi, to Bullet Train’s Lemon, to Causeway’s James, highlights how he can easily shift between genres and tones. He even got his superhero on in the MCU’s Eternals. I genuinely hope his well-deserved Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for Causeway leads to more leading roles. But until then, let’s celebrate Brian Tyree Henry by taking a look at some of his most memorable film and television performances.

2016: Atlanta - Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles

Paper Boi Goes to Dutch Jail | Atlanta | FX

The way the actor brilliantly moves between Atlanta’s shifting tones is one of the reasons this show stands out as an all-time great. He made Al so much more than just a rapper.

2017: This Is Us - Ricky

This Is Us - You Can Always Come Back to This (Episode Highlight)

In case you didn’t know, Brian got his start in theater and has a beautiful singing voice. He’s actually singing live here and not lip-syncing to a pre-recorded version of the song.

2018: Hotel Artemis - Lev

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Brian Tyree Henry’s Most Memorable Roles
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

In this underrated action movie, Brian once again takes a supporting role and makes every scene he’s in crucial to the story. It’s something he does a lot, but it never gets old.

2018: Widows - Jamal Manning

Brian Tyree Henry on Viola Davis “Master Class’ Experience in ‘Widows’ | Women in Entertainment

Very few actors can go toe-toe with Viola Davis and hold their own, but in Widows, Henry is menacing without being over the top about it.

2018: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - Jefferson Davis

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE - Official Trailer (HD)

His steady presence as Miles’ father helps the young hero stay grounded in the middle of all the craziness. The actor has the embarrassing, yet loving and supportive dad role down. And yes, he will be back for the sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

2018: If Beale Street Could Talk - Daniel

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) - Fonny’s Old Friend (Extended Clip) [HD] | Spotlight

There’s a weight to his performance that never lets viewers forget the heavy burden he’s carried as a Black man dealing with this country’s unrelenting racism. It’s an unforgettable moment.

2021: Godzilla vs. Kong - Bernie

Godzilla vs Kong clip - Brian Tyree Henry’s character “Bernie”

It’s so hard to do solid character work in a big budget, effects heavy film, but that’s exactly what Henry delivers as Bernie. His scenes are more fun than any kaiju fight.

2021: Eternals - Phastos

Phastos | Eternals | Powers and Fight Scenes

I’m not going to claim Eternals was one of Marvel’s best films, but Henry’s Phastos is absolutely the highlight and I hope we get to see him again.

2022: Bullet Train - Lemon

Bullet Train | Tangerine & Lemon’s Kill Count (Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry)

Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are the unquestioned standouts in this entertaining action movie. It’s no surprise that fans want a prequel focused on Lemon and Tangerine.

2022: Causeway - James Aucoin

Causeway — Brian Tyree Henry Breaks Down “Baptism” Scene | Apple TV+

As James, Henry commands the screen with his undeniable presence and forces the audience to invest in his character. His award recognition is well-deserved.

