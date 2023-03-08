2023 Oscars: Brian Tyree Henry’s Most Memorable Roles

Brian Tyree Henry is an actor with incredible range. Moving from Atlanta’s Paper Boi, to Bullet Train’s Lemon, to Causeway’s James, highlights how he can easily shift between genres and tones. He even got his superhero on in the MCU’s Eternals. I genuinely hope his well-deserved Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for Causeway leads to more leading roles. But until then, let’s celebrate Brian Tyree Henry by taking a look at some of his most memorable film and television performances.
Brian Tyree Henry is an actor with incredible range. Moving from Atlanta’s Paper Boi, to Bullet Train’s Lemon, to Causeway’s James, highlights how he can easily shift between genres and tones. He even got his superhero on in the MCU’s Eternals. I genuinely hope his well-deserved Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for Causeway leads to more leading roles. But until then, let’s celebrate Brian Tyree Henry by taking a look at some of his most memorable film and television performances.
2016: Atlanta - Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles
The way the actor brilliantly moves between Atlanta’s shifting tones is one of the reasons this show stands out as an all-time great. He made Al so much more than just a rapper.
2017: This Is Us - Ricky
In case you didn’t know, Brian got his start in theater and has a beautiful singing voice. He’s actually singing live here and not lip-syncing to a pre-recorded version of the song.
2018: Hotel Artemis - Lev
In this underrated action movie, Brian once again takes a supporting role and makes every scene he’s in crucial to the story. It’s something he does a lot, but it never gets old.
2018: Widows - Jamal Manning
Very few actors can go toe-toe with Viola Davis and hold their own, but in Widows, Henry is menacing without being over the top about it.
2018: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - Jefferson Davis
His steady presence as Miles’ father helps the young hero stay grounded in the middle of all the craziness. The actor has the embarrassing, yet loving and supportive dad role down. And yes, he will be back for the sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
2018: If Beale Street Could Talk - Daniel
There’s a weight to his performance that never lets viewers forget the heavy burden he’s carried as a Black man dealing with this country’s unrelenting racism. It’s an unforgettable moment.
2021: Godzilla vs. Kong - Bernie
It’s so hard to do solid character work in a big budget, effects heavy film, but that’s exactly what Henry delivers as Bernie. His scenes are more fun than any kaiju fight.
2021: Eternals - Phastos
I’m not going to claim Eternals was one of Marvel’s best films, but Henry’s Phastos is absolutely the highlight and I hope we get to see him again.
2022: Bullet Train - Lemon
Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are the unquestioned standouts in this entertaining action movie. It’s no surprise that fans want a prequel focused on Lemon and Tangerine.
2022: Causeway - James Aucoin
As James, Henry commands the screen with his undeniable presence and forces the audience to invest in his character. His award recognition is well-deserved.