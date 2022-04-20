One of the men who is a suspect in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph has been sentenced to two years in prison for violating his supervised release dealing with a previous weapons charge, according to Action News 5.

Advertisement

Justin Johnson, one of the two men charged in the murder of Dolph, was arrested and put in custody in January for his violation.

The autopsy report showed that Dolph was shot 22 times outside of a local Memphis cookie store. The bullet wounds included the forehead, temple, face, right back, center back, left-back, right arm, left arm, left chest, left abdomen, right chin, right neck, right wrist and right shoulder.

Last week, he had a hearing for his violation.

From Action News 5:

In court Johnson pleaded guilty to the violations of not being regularly employed, missing mandatory drug screenings and therapy, failing to seek permission before leaving the jurisdiction and being arrested. The last two violations are in relation to Johnson’s January arrest which resulted in local charges being filed against him in the Young Dolph case. Johnson was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Indiana. In court, Johnson said he is ready to put the case behind him as he has ‘a lot going on with other charges.’ Johnson was sentenced to two years in prison for the violations.

Johnson and Cornelius Smith, the other man charged in the murder of Dolph, have both been charged with first-degree murder, according to Action News 5.

Adolph Thorton Jr., Dolph’s birth name, is survived by his life partner, Mia Jerdine, and two young children, Aria and Adolph Thornton III.

In honor of the Memphis rapper, his partner, Mia Jerdine, refocused her social justice initiative, ‘Black Men Deserve To Grow Old’ to help 33 families who have lost loved ones due to gun violence by the end of 2022 “by connecting them with the proper resources necessary to sustain the families in need.”