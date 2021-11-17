Young Dolph, Memphis rapper best known for his feature on O.T. Genesis’ 2015 single “Cut It,” was shot and killed at the age of 36.

Advertisement

Fox 13 Memphis reported that “Three independent law enforcement sources confirmed to FOX13 that rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis Wednesday afternoon.”



The shooting occurred at Makeda’s Butter Cookies, a cookie shop in South Memphis. Maurice Hill, the owner of the shop, told Fox 13 that while the rapper was in the store to buy cookies, someone drove up and shot and killed him around 1 pm.



This is the same cookie shop that just one week ago Young Dolph was showing love to and telling people to come through and get some cookies.

G/O Media may get a commission save up to 50% Hey Bud Skincare Early Black Friday Sale Relax, it's hemp-infused skincare

You can take up to 50% off beauty bundles and accessories for a limited time. Buy at Hey Bud Skincare

Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr. released an album just four months ago titled “PAPER ROUTE iLLUMINATi.”



Young Dolph was also the cousin of fellow Memphis rapper Key Glock.



The Memphis rapper was also scheduled to pass out turkeys at a local church this Friday.



Advertisement

According to Fox 13, Young Dolph was known for being generous with his time and money. He often came back into the community where he was raised and offered charity. Whether it was handing out turkeys around T hanksgiving, speaking to children in school, or donating money to his former high school Hamilton High School.



There was another person with Young Dolph during the shooting according to the Memphis Police Department.



Advertisement

Rappers and other people who knew and worked with Young Dolph took to social media to share their thoughts on the tragedy, how they felt about the Memphis rapper, and send his family thoughts and prayers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clear that many fans of the artist and man will miss him.



No information on the shooter per the report from Fox 13.

