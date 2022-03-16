Young Dolph, the well-known Memphis rapper b orn Adolph Thorton Jr., who was killed at 36-years-old, was shot 22 times outside of a South Memphis cookie store, according to an autopsy report from The West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center, reported Fox 13 Memphis.

Two months ago two of the men wanted for the murder of Dolph, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Shundale Barnett, another man wanted in connection with the murder has not been arrested and there is still a warrant out for his arrest. Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor are two other men who have been named persons of interest in the murder of Dolph.

But, there still has not been a lot of information on what events occurred leading up to the shooting.

According to Fox 13 Memphis, the 22 gunshot wounds include where they entered and exited his body. T he report says the bullet wounds include the forehead, temple, face, right back, center back, left-back, right arm, left arm, left chest, left abdomen, right chin, right neck, right wrist and right shoulder.

More from the Commerical Appeal:

Both suspects pulled up to the bakery, jumped out of a car, and fired into the store, striking Dolph several times, authorities have said. Prior to the fatal shooting in Memphis last November, Dolph lived through two shootings in 2017.

Dolph is survived by his life partner, Mia Jerdine, and two young children, Aria and Adolph Thornton III.

After Dolph’s death, Jerdine refocused her social justice initiative, ‘Black Men Deserve To Grow Old. ’ She wants to help 33 families who have lost loved ones due to gun violence by the end of 2022 “ by connecting them with the proper resources necessary to sustain the families in need.”

The cookie shop where the shooting occurred, Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, has closed down after being open in South Memphis for nearly 23 years. The shop has been a memorial for Dolph since the shooting. It will now operate in a store in downtown Memphis, according to Commercial Appeal.