“How am I going to tell my babies that daddy is never coming home?” Mia Jaye pens in an Instagram Story post. The text overlays a video clip of their daughter showing off her sit up skills while Dolph looks on proudly. Jaye, the long term partner of Young Dolph, and the mother of two of the rapper’s children is in mourning following his murder Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

“Thank you to everyone for all of your prayers, love, support, calls, messages… I may not see them all but when my eyes are not full of tears, I catch a few,” she additionally wrote on the platform Thursday night. “Nonetheless, all the genuine positive vibes, energy and prayers are welcome… because Lord knows I need them…”

Unfortunately, as heartbreaking as this loss is, Jaye is no stranger to this pain. Last year, Jaye’s brother was also murdered over a business dispute involving the sale of a vehicle. It was this incident that inspired Jaye to launch the social justice initiative, ‘Black Men Deserve To Grow Old.’

In a video promoting the campaign posted on August 22nd, (what would have also been her brother Jeremy’s 35th birthday), it is stated that he was shot and killed “over a $3000 car deal by an unhappy customer.”

“Today is my brother’s birthday and I am officially launching the “Black Men Deserve to Grow Old Campaign” where we will be helping to support his family and two (2) others who have experienced loss due to violent “Intraracial” crime.” Jaye captioned the campaign video.

Through this initiative, Jaye and her supporters have been able to provide both financial and emotional assistance through monetary donations, and with purchases made via her online Shop MOM-E-O boutique.

The vision, as communicated by the initiative’s website reads as follows:

“Respectfully Momeo has a goal to impact thirty three (33) families by the end of 2022 by connecting them with the proper resources necessary to sustain the families in need.”

Advertisement

Now that Jaye and her own family may be in need of these same resources, the vision she set has widened the lens of the mission, now focused on her own healing and support. Her team made the following statement via Instagram to the Shop Momeo page:

“Black men deserve to grow old. This statement rings true now more than ever. With the growing mortality rate of African American men in America, it’s important we stay together in solidarity and choose love instead of hate.”⁣

Advertisement

During this time of mourning for Mia, we can only pray that she is now on the receiving end of the type of support that she so selflessly gives to others.