Hailee Steinfeld's 'We Gone Kill Every Last One of Ya' Scene in 'Sinners' Got "Brothas" Hot And Bothered! And Then There's Michael B. Jordan

In case you were living under a rock on Friday (April 18), the vampire horror film from Ryan Coogler, “Sinners” is the only thing on everyone’s mind. But it’s not the gore nor the action-packed scenes that’s got everyone talking—it’s the supreme sex appeal from its stars Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld.

In promotion for the aforementioned film, Jordan and the cast was tapped to take part in a TikTok trend in which people pretend they have something in their teeth before revealing that their wearing shiny, diamond-encrusted grillz. Jordan posted the video to his Instagram earlier this week and the commentary followed in the aftermath was nothing short of comedy and lust (which is pretty apropos for the movie, if you know, you know).

“Perfection, the amount of times I watched this is very unhealthy,” wrote one user in Jordan’s comments.

“Grills gonna do it for me every time,” said another.

“I just need him to bite me...one time,” one other user said.

Added another: “Only thing I love more than 1 MBJ is 2 of them.”

When a different user over on TikTok shortened the video to just include Jordan’s clip, the comments echoed similar sentiments.

“Why is this like 3 hours long?” one user questioned.

“Currently on the 319th episode of this,” said another.

One other user noted, “Oh my, it needs to be illegal to be that fine.”

But if you thought the ladies were the only ones having a fun flirting to max, think again. Over on Steinfeld’s side of the internet, the men were having a field day salivating over her bloody performance in the film.

In particular, a scene where Steinfeld’s vampire character says “we gone kill every last one of ya”—has the men all hot and bothered and wanting to be her next victim.

“Bite me, bite me” wrote one user on TikTok in a now viral video.

“A vampire with fangs southern accent and loves blood yeah chat I’m cooked,” wrote another.

“Josh Allen is SOO Lucky rn,” added another, referencing her Buffalo Bills player fiance.

Over on X/Twitter, it was more of the same.

“I ain’t gon lie to ya Hailee Steinfeld got me looking at her different after seeing #SinnersMovie,” wrote one user.

“...if Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld wanted to turn me into a vampire I’d let them,” one other user said in part.

I think it’s pretty safe to say that “Sinners” is a must-see thrill ride that’s full of suspense, spooks, and sexiness. Brace yourselves if you’re heading to the theaters this weekend, because there’s a lot of goodness to take in.