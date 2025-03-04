Entertainment

Is That Mufasa? See How the Internet is Reacting to One Singer's Head-Scratching Oscars Post

While the world has been trying to figure out who Aaron Pierre has been spending his time with, the mystery may have just been solved.

By
Angela Johnson
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Aaron Pierre attends the UK Premiere of Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” at Cineworld Leicester Square on December 11, 2024 in London, England.
Photo: Kate Green (Getty Images)

From the moment he showed up on the “Mufasa: The Lion King” red carpet with his parents and siblings in December, folks have been trying to get every bit of intel they can on who Aaron Pierre is spending his time with. We won’t even tell you how many times we’ve watched his spirit tunnel walk on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” Now, it looks like the mystery about his love life may have finally been solved after a series of pics turned up online that has a lot of people talking.

In a March 3 post, Teyana Taylor dropped a sexy Oscars night photo dump of herself and the British actor on her socials and with the caption: “Oscar night in black & white, no grey area, 🤍.”

The 34-year-old had the internet losing its ever-loving mind. Taylor’s post has since received over one million likes on Instagram, more than 80,000 on Facebook, and thousands of comments from fans who are both happy and heartbroken.

People are already sharing their thoughts on the idea of Taylor and Pierre being coupled up. One commenter pointed out that the two stunning stars would have ridiculously beautiful children.

“What an absolutely strikingly beautiful couple!!! If these two ever had a baby together, that child would be unfairly advantaged,” wrote someone on Facebook.

Another person chimed in, giving Taylor credit for bouncing back after her split from former NBA player Iman Shumpert with a hot Hollywood hunk. Taylor confirmed her breakup from Shumpert, with whom she shares two children, in 2023.

“Sis dropped that ZERO and went and copped her a true HERO! “ wrote another Facebook commenter.

Celebrities shared their two cents online, too.

“Oooooppp lol love this,” wrote Serena Williams on Instagram.

The pics even got a “Niceeeeee 😂🥰🤍” from socialite Lori Harvey who shot down rumors that she and Pierre were a thing in a TikTok comment, per Complex, in January.

And while Taylor didn’t specify whether she and Pierre were a romantic item, we can’t help but agree with this Instagram commenter who wants answers writing, “Sis y’all go together? Please confirm!”