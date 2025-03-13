Whoa! Teyana Taylor Scores Millions in Divorce Settlement From Iman Shumpert

After two years and countless stories in the press about their marriage dissolution, the ink has finally dried on Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s divorce. And let’s just say, Taylor walked away with the major win.

As we previously told you, back in January 2023, Taylor filed the paperwork to end their relationship citing accusations that Shumpert was jealous of her fame, insecure, and narcissistic. What’s more is that Taylor initially allegedly filed with just their initials to keep the matter private, but Shumpert allegedly filed his paperwork with both of their full names which put the documents and their relationship dynamic smack-dab in the center of controversy. In the months that followed, both parties stayed relatively silent as they worked to reach an agreement.

Now per Realtor.com, it looks the end of the road has finally come with the “Rose in Harlem” singer coming out on top. According to the report, she’s set to receive four luxury properties valued at more than $10 million. She’ll also get to keep a handful of cars worth a combined $1 million including a $300,000 Maybach, a $70,000 Mercedes Sprinter and more. She’ll also retain ownership of her businesses which include her production company, The Aunties and more.

As far as their two daughters— nine-year-old Junie, nine and four-year-old Rue Rose— are concerned, Shumpert will be responsible for paying $8,000 in monthly child support and covering their private school tuition. Neither Taylor nor Shumpert have commented publicly on their divorce terms.

