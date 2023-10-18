You Won’t Believe How Much Oprah Earned for 1985’s The Color Purple

Oprah Winfrey introduced herself to the world with a scene-stealing, Oscar nominated performance in 1985’s The Color Purple, and the rest is history. From there, she launched her influential talk show, started her production company, Harpo, her TV network, OWN, and basically took over the world. However, Oprah never loses sight of the fact that it all started with playing Sofia. In an Essence cover story that was conducted in May—before the SAG-AFTRA strike began—Winfrey, who is a producer on the upcoming film adaptation of the stage musical, talked about the story’s enduring influence with its star-studded cast.



“This has a legacy—the book Alice Walker wrote, then our film version in 1985, then the musical in 2005 and again in 2015,” Winfrey said. “And now here we are. It just keeps evolving.”

The Color Purple | Official Trailer 2

As she discussed the importance of healing through their art and the power of Black sisterhood with the movie’s stars, she asked what they would say to the actresses who played their characters in the 1985 film. Danielle Brooks, who plays Sofia in the new version, and was nominated for a Tony for playing the role on Broadway, got emotional as she praised Oprah for bringing Sofia into her life.

“I just want to thank you, Ms. Oprah, for surrendering to God and his plan for your life,” Brooks said. “You have shown me how to do that. Thank you for laying the blueprint for Sofia—because I know that she’s changed your life, and I can feel that mine is about to shift, too. Thank you for leaving space for me but also being there, to hold my hand and answer that phone call when I needed you. You have been such a light, such a beautiful soul.”

As she thanked Brooks, the legend revealed the small paycheck she received for her iconic performance. However, Oprah isn’t mad at the number, as The Color Purple was a life-changing moment for her.

“I can’t even begin to tell you what it means to me—a person who wanted nothing more in my life than to be in The Color Purple. God taught me to surrender—that was the big lesson for me,” Oprah said. “They were only offering $35,000 to be in this film, and it is the best $35,000 I ever earned. It changed everything and taught me so much. It is God moving through my life.”

Oprah has nothing but positive things to say about the work these women put on screen in The Color Purple. She noted the truth in the words of Fantasia when she said, “Everybody who comes to see our film is going to be touched. They will be moved. And they will be healed.”

Directed by Blitz Bazawule and starring Fantasia as Celie; Colman Domingo as Mister; Danielle Brooks as Sofia; Corey Hawkins as Harpo; Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery; H.E.R. as Squeak; Ciara as Nettie; Halle Bailey as Young Nettie; Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Mama; and Louis Gossett Jr. as Ol’ Mister, The Color Purple is scheduled for release Dec. 25.