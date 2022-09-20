Georgia Republican candidate Herschel Walker has said many head-scratching things during his campaign for office (and continues to). However, Walker wants to rid any expectations left of anybody looking for him to be an example of intelligence heading down the final month and a half until the midterm elections. As Savannah Now points out, Walker wanted to remind people that he is a country boy and, for that reason, don’t expect a lot.

From Savannah Now:

“I am getting out talking to people and talking to you (referring to the media),” said Walker. “I’m a country boy. I’m not that smart. He’s a preacher. (Warnock) is smart and wears these nice suits. So, he is going to show up and embarrass me at the debate on Oct. 14th, and I’m just waiting to show up, and I will do my best.”

I get the play that is happening here. Walker’s campaign is trying to lower expectations, so when he looks overwhelmed in the Oct. 14th debates, that’s just because Sen. Warnock (D-GA) is too occupied with things like big words and knowing policies. However, this is for the Senate. You are representing the state of Georgia. Why wouldn’t we want our most intelligent people serving in government?

Walker then went on to talk about the upcoming debate and suggested that Sen. Warnock might not even show up.

“He may not even show up for that one,” said Walker. “He has made every excuse not to show up. I begged him until I chased him down, and then he decided he was going to show up Oct. 14. I didn’t agree to do his debate because it wasn’t fair. A fair debate is doing it in front of the voters, and I’ve agreed.”

It was in May that Warnock had committed to three debates, and Walker was dancing around whether he would commit to them or not. Now that we finally have him locked down for one, it will no doubt be one that voters will have interest in the most.