Tory Lanez’s Attacker Breaks His Silence After Leaked Footage Of the Stabbing Goes Viral

Just when the dust was beginning to settle for Tory Lanez following discussions on whether he should seek a retrial in his case, the plot continues to twist. An inmate has come forward claiming responsibility for the Toronto rapper’s recent stabbing, even claiming that there is a rumored bounty on his life.

Meet Tiffanie Barriere: The Drinking Coach Making History at the NYSE CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Meet Tiffanie Barriere: The Drinking Coach Making History at the NYSE

Meet Tiffanie Barriere: The Drinking Coach Making History at the NYSE CC Share Subtitles Off

English Meet Tiffanie Barriere: The Drinking Coach Making History at the NYSE

Previously reported by The Root, the “Say It” artist was attacked on May 12 at the California Correctional Center. According to reports, Santino Casio, an inmate who is already serving a life sentence for an unrelated offense, shared with TMZ that he stabbed Lanez 14 times after hearing rumors that there was a “bounty on his head.” Footage of the attack has since been leaked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Casio, who was in the neighboring cell, claimed that he heard rumors through other inmates that there was a bounty on Tory’s life. After the two men had a verbal exchange, Casio claims he thought his life was in danger when he saw a suspicious bulge in his pocket.

Advertisement

“What he showed me, to me, looked like a weapon at the time,” Casio reflected. “So I rushed him, and I just snatched him…I took advantage of him. I threw him all over. I kept slamming him and stabbing him.”

Although Casio claims that he had no intention of killing Tory, he alleges that he was acting in self-defense after being stabbed in the leg. He emphasized that the whole situation was unexpected because he and Lanez had a decent relationship in prison.

Advertisement

“Yea, we were cool,” Casio said. “We were chill. We ate, we drank, we partied, we kicked it! Yeah, we were good.”

However, Casio said he does not regret what he did. Aside from being remorseful for the incident, he said he’s not giving an apology. Tory sustained several injuries, including seven stab wounds to the back, four to the torso, two to the back of the head, and one across the face. Both of his lungs collapsed as a result of the attack.

Advertisement

Born Daystar Peterson, Tory was convicted in 2022 for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion during a heated argument in July 2020. He is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence.

Despite ongoing claims of new evidence in the case, there is no word on whether Tory’s conviction will be overturned.