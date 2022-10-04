Everyone knows somebody who has the absolute worst timing imaginable; rapper YG falls into that category.

On Friday, Sept. 30, the Compton rapper’s latest album, I Got Issues, was released for hip-hop fans to digest. One of the tracks on the album is called “How to Rob a Rapper” and as you would imagine, this particular song received some criticism because of its atrocious timing.

This track comes just weeks after rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot and robbed at a Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles on Sept. 12. Details are still emerging on what led to the Philadelphia rapper’s murder.

On the track, YG gives a guide to how you should rob a rapper, saying in the song, “Peep game, I’ma teach you how to rob a rapper. Catch a nigga lackin’, he slackin’ on IG Live. He gon’ show his whereabouts on accident, he be high. He gon’ show the jewels he wearin’ and the car that he drive.”

Hip-hop fans on Twitter were quick to call out the awful timing from YG and his label, Def Jam.

Look, we still don’t know how recently the song was recorded or if he just wanted to capitalize on a hot topic. But this song isn’t that different from what YG usually raps about. He’s been known for detailing the violent nature of being a rapper ever since his debut studio album, My Krazy Life.



I assume he has nothing against Rock considering he wrote on his Instagram story, “Damn gang long live PnB Rock shitt ain’t bool in da bity,” shortly after news of Rock’s death was released.

But the fact still remains that whether it’s YG’s or Def Jam’s fault, the song’s release is not a good look.

