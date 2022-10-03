Following the shocking death of PnB Rock, people wondered what could’ve possibly led to the death of one of hip-hop’s brightest stars. Unfortunately, a lot of people have pointed blame at the Philadelphia rapper’s girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang.

Immediately following the Rock’s death, social media users speculated that the picture Sibounheuang shared on her Instagram story the day of the shooting gave away their location, which ultimately led to the suspects finding them.

Days later during a press conference addressing the investigation, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said that the post by Rock’s girlfriend may have given the suspects an idea of the couple’s location.

But with new details revealed about the final moments of PnB Rock, it looks like a lot of people owe Sibounheuang an apology.

According to FOX 11 Los Angeles, a mystery man, who has not been identified, saw Rock and his girlfriend arrive at the Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, Calif. on Sept. 12. The unidentified man waited outside until Freddie Lee Trone, one of the suspects in the murder, arrived and the two had a conversation before Trone left and later returned with his 17-year-old son, who is the suspected shooter.

Trone’s son allegedly entered the restaurant, walked right where Rock and his girlfriend were eating, pointed a gun at them and demanded that Rock give him his jewelry. Moments later, the teen shot the rapper in the chest. When Rock fell to the ground, the teen shot the rapper two more times in the back and took the jewelry off of his dead body.

TMZ reported days earlier that the father/son duo were already in the parking lot when Rock and Sibounheuang arrived.

We’re not here to speculate, but this seemingly confirms that Sibounheuang’s post on her Instagram story was not what gave away their location. Allegedly, someone saw them walk into the restaurant and tipped the suspects.



Shortly after Rock’s murder, Kodak Black directed blame at Sibounheuang, initially writing on his Instagram story, “That hoe might as well kill herself.” But on Sunday, the Florida rapper went on Instagram Live to issue an apology to the late rapper’s girlfriend saying, “I give my apologies to her, I hope she keep her head up.”

Kodak Black is far from perfect, but a lot of people need to follow suit. Pnb Rock’s death displayed the most disgusting parts of fandom. People are so quick to point blame at any and everyone that they will even send hate toward the mother of Rock’s children!

The issue is that we have to know all of the details instantly, even if it’s to the detriment of the people directly involved. Hip-hop as a culture was so quick to blame someone that they pointed blame at the rapper’s girlfriend before even finding out who pulled the trigger that killed him.

Instead of comforting Sibounheuang and letting her grieve, we added to her stress. So everyone who thought she was the cause of this tragedy needs to take back what they said and apologize for their behavior toward her.