WTF: LA Police Officer Seen on Video Punching a Mother Holding Newborn Baby

Common sense is not always so common. I understand that police officers have a difficult job, which requires them to make split-second decisions that can affect lives. But punching a woman as she’s holding a newborn baby does not sound like a decision that is helping anyone.

Nearly a year ago, on July 14, 2022, deputies from Palmdale Station conducted a traffic stop after they spotted a car driving without headlights. While speaking to the driver, who was a man, they smelled alcohol and noticed that there were four women and three babies in the car being held by their mothers, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Advertisement

Since there was no sign of child car seats being used, the deputies decided to arrest everyone in the car for child endangerment, while the male driver was also arrested for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

While attempting to arrest the women with babies, the deputies forcefully tried to get them to all let go of their children. One of the women was holding a newborn that was three weeks old and as officers tried to arrest her, they punched the Black woman twice in the face while she was still holding the child, according to the Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Department.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bodycam footage shows the entire incident unfolding. The woman who was eventually punched by the deputy shows up around the 6:40 minute mark:

Body-worn Camera Footage of a Palmdale Station Use of Force Incident from July 14, 2022.

In the video, the woman can be heard telling deputies, “You’re not taking my baby” and “You’re breaking his leg.”

Advertisement

I’m not here to try and defend the actions of the people in the car or assume that they weren’t doing anything illegal, but punching a woman as she’s holding a newborn baby sounds like the most illogical way to get your job done.

Not only was the suspect not being accused of committing a violent crime, but the deputies legitimately put the life of the baby in jeopardy. What if she dropped the baby? What if one of the deputies punched the baby? What if the baby’s head slammed against a vehicle? All these are possible outcomes that could have occurred because of the deputy’s actions.

Advertisement

In a press conference on Wednesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said he just heard about the incident over the weekend. He also clarified that the deputy who punched the woman holding the baby has been relieved of field duty.

Sheriff Luna also said the FBI will be investigating the incident and that he referred the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.