Meghan Markle and her hubby Prince Harry have been very candid about their relationship and all of the struggles (read: racism) Markle encountered when she married into the royal family.



Apparently, there’s even more to tell. Earlier today, Netflix—in conjunction with the couple’s Archewell Productions company—dropped the trailer for their six-part documentary Harry & Meghan. The series promises to reveal even more details about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Though it looks interesting, will it actually disclose any information that viewers didn’t already know? Netflix says the show will cover “the span of their relationship, from the early days of the couple’s courtship to the challenges and controversies that prompted them to step back from the royal family.”

Harry & Meghan | Official Teaser | Netflix

It will also include “interviews with family and friends who’ve never before spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship , as well as historians and journalists who dissect how media influenced Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family and the Commonwealth at large.”

We could be wrong, but between leaving the U.K, that explosive Oprah interview, interviews with various magazine/outlets and Markle’s podcast Archetypes, what new revelations could possibly come to light? In October, Deadline reported that Harry & Meghan was postponed due to a major grievance about another Netflix show covering the royal family: The Crown.

“Netflix came under fire...from former UK Prime Minister John Major,” the outlet reported. “[He] complained about a plot line in Episode 1 of Season 5 suggesting that in 1991 Prince Charles, now King Charles III, summoned Major to moan about having to wait to take over the throne. “Major has insisted that no such conversation about a plot to overthrow the late Queen took place and described it as ‘malicious nonsense.’”

Though an air date has yet to be released, this series is bound to irritate the hell out of those rooting for Meghan and Harry’s downfall.