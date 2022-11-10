Meghan Markle has become increasingly vocal since giving up her royal duties. However, after she began dating Prince Harry in 2017, she’s been far from the traditional choice for a royal partner. Here are some of the rules and traditions she’s broken (intentionally and unintentionally) since joining the British royal family.
Meghan Gets Political
On the royal couple’s website, Archewell, a picture is posted with Meghan Markle showing off her voting sticker to urge Americans to vote on Midterm Election Day in November 2022. The royal family members are supposed to be neutral in elections. Oh well.
She’s Close to Fans, the People’s Princess
The royals commonly keep their distance when arriving and departing events, but Meghan often hugs fans (which is not common among Americans), holds conversations, and even signs autograph books. However, she does not sign her name as it’s a precaution to make sure nobody copies and forges royalty’s names.
She Had a Star-Studded Baby Shower
Baby showers are not standard in Britain, but Meghan planned one in the U.S. before the birth of Archie. Some of the celebrities in attendance were Amal Clooney, Abigail Spencer, Gayle King, and possibly, but it’s never been confirmed: Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra.
Surprise Appearances
Especially since returning to the US, Meghan has unexpectantly shown up at events across the country, something that would have been nearly impossible in London due to safety concerns. She even visited Uvalde, Texas in May 2022 to pay her respects to the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting.
Spent Holidays with the Royals Before Marriage
Oftentimes, fianceés are not allowed appear at events with the royals before marriage, but Meghan was given a pass. She was the first fianceé allowed to spend Christmas at Sandringham with the Queen.
PDA
PDA is rare for the royal family members, but Harry and Meghan haven’t let up on showing physical contact in public. You can always tell that they’re in love...unlike Harry’s brother and sister-in-law.
No Stockings!
Covering your legs in public and sitting with legs crossed at the ankle is not mandatory, but is seen as a sign of respect in the presence of the Queen. Meghan is often seen sitting with her legs crossed no matter the length of her dress and without stockings.
Closes Her Own Door
Royals are not meant to close their own doors. In 2018, Meghan closed her own door before heading into an event, setting the internet ablaze. However, besides it being custom, it is for the royal’s safety because the doors lock and if there was an emergency upon arrival she wouldn’t be able to quickly get back into the car.
Mini Dresses? How Dare She!
Meghan Markle has been out several times showing off a lil leg! There is believed to be a hem protocol with knee-length dresses being the shortest length allowed, but Meghan doesn’t follow that if it’s true.
Hopped in the Car Before the Queen. Uh Oh!
The Suits actor had a confusing moment while out with the Queen in 2018, unsure if Her Majesty gets into cars first. Luckily, her saving grace was that she quickly asked the monarch if she preferred to hop in first, waving Meghan to go ahead.
Blogger Girly
We already know that Meghan was not the traditional choice to become a royal spouse. One of the reasons she was unconventional, was because of her presence on social media. She had to shut down her popular lifestyle blog, The Tig, in 2017 while dating Harry.
Talking to Oprah? Oh Now, You’re in Trouble!
The former actress took on a shocking interview with CBS and Oprah in 2021 while pregnant with her and Harry’s second child, Lilibet. The interview revealed the cracks in the familial relationships, racism at Buckingham Palace, and the Duchess’s mental health struggles while living in the U.K.
She’s Keeping Her Children’s Lives Private
Traditionally, royal families give updates on the royal children’s lives, but from the moment Archie was born, the Duke and Duchess have kept their children close and mostly hidden. We have yet to receive more than a couple of pictures of Archie’s little sister, Lilibet. It’s best that nobody expect more than holiday pictures of the royal kiddos.
She Said Goodbye to the Royal Duties
Meghan and Harry shocked the world in January of 2020 when they posted on their Duke and Duchess Insta page that they would be stepping back from their royal duties to the Queen and working to become financially independent.
AND Her Mama is Black
Although the mother of two is not the first Black person to be a part of the monarchy, it is usually not as apparent, with the Black royalty being lighter-skinned and even white-passing. However, we know Meghan is Black because look at her mama! THAT’S a Black woman and Meghan looks exactly like her!
