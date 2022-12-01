The long-awaited Netflix documentary from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has finally released its first footage and it’s pretty normal. If you were looking for messy drama and spilled tea right out of the gate, I’m sorry, you’re gonna have to wait a little longer.



According to Variety, Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?) directs Harry & Meghan, “an intimate account of the couple’s courtship—and unprecedented access to their tumultuous years as senior royals.”

The trailer features a montage of sweet, romantic photos chronicling the couple’s relationship, before transitioning into what everyone really came for. When Harry is asked why they did this project, he responds, “No one knows what’s happening behind closed doors.” The prince is also seen in a sit-down interview segment saying, “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.” During her own interview moment, Meghan looks directly at the camera and states, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Harry & Meghan | Official Teaser | Netflix

Considering how much rumor and speculation surrounds The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, I am very interested to hear their story directly from them. Will some things be glossed over? Possibly. I can’t really say until the documentary airs. However, I’m sure that whatever the tabloids have been printing all these years is very far from the truth.

From the moment their relationship became public, the couple has been under a never-ending amount of pressure and scrutiny, much of it marked by racist attacks against Meghan from British media. The endless harassment and dangerous threats eventually led Harry and Meghan to resign from their posts as senior royals in 2020. Since then, they have lived in the U.S., continued their charity work and produced projects with Netflix.

Netflix hasn’t announced a premiere date for Harry & Meghan but in the meantime, on her podcast Archetypes, the duchess has revealed more about her life in the royal family, describing the difficulties that come with being a Black woman from a regular background in an institution built on centuries of strict tradition.