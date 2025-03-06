TikTok's Bold Glamour Filter: How To Get The Look With Make Up
Beauty

Our Favorite Drug Store Beauty Buys That Won't Blow Your Budget

If you're worried about the rising cost of everything, we've rounded up our favorite makeup items under $15

By
Angela Johnson
Image for article titled Our Favorite Drug Store Beauty Buys That Won&#39;t Blow Your Budget
Photo: L-R: Revlon, NYX, e.l.f.

If you were already worried about the rising cost of, well, everything...you probably don’t feel any better after listening to President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress – especially the part when he admitted that his newly imposed tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico could cause us to “feel some pain.”

If you’re for inexpensive alternatives to high-end beauty brands, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite drug store beauty products that will keep your lips, cheeks and lashes looking and feeling fresh, even if the rest of you isn’t. And the best part – everything is less than 15 dollars.

Vaseline Cocoa Shimmer Stick - $7.49

Vaseline Cocoa Shimmer Stick - $7.49

Image for article titled Our Favorite Drug Store Beauty Buys That Won&#39;t Blow Your Budget
Photo: Vaseline

The Vaseline Cocoa Shimmer Stick will give your skin a shimmery finish. Made with cocoa butter and vaseline, it’s the perfect makeup bag staple when you need a little moisture on the go.

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer - $10

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer - $10

Image for article titled Our Favorite Drug Store Beauty Buys That Won&#39;t Blow Your Budget
Photo: elf.com

Give your beat a good foundation by starting with e.l.f. Power Grip Jelly Pop Primer. The clear gel primer grabs on to your makeup, locking your look in place and leaving you glowing.

BLK/OPL True Color Pore Perfecting Liquid Foundation - $14.95

BLK/OPL True Color Pore Perfecting Liquid Foundation - $14.95

Image for article titled Our Favorite Drug Store Beauty Buys That Won&#39;t Blow Your Budget
Photo: blackopalbeauty.com

BLK/OPL True Color Pore Perfecting Liquid Foundation covers all of your imperfections. Happy customers love the way it evens out their complexion and gives them the perfect canvas to apply their makeup.

BLK/OPL True Color Skin Perfecting Foundation - $14.50

BLK/OPL True Color Skin Perfecting Foundation - $14.50

Image for article titled Our Favorite Drug Store Beauty Buys That Won&#39;t Blow Your Budget
Photo: blackopalbeauty.com

Whether you’re contouring or color-correcting, the True Color Skin Perfecting Foundation from BLK/OPL is great foundation stick that is perfect for taking on the go. Made with SPF15 and Vitamins C and E, it protects your skin while leaving it looking smooth and even.

e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil Glimmer - $8

e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil Glimmer - $8

Image for article titled Our Favorite Drug Store Beauty Buys That Won&#39;t Blow Your Budget
Photo: elf.com

Whether you wear it alone or layered over your favorite lip color, the Glow Reviver Lip Oil Glimmer from e.l.f. will be your spring go-to gloss. Made with ingredients like jojoba oil and avocado oil, your lips will be totally hydrated with a gorgeous, glittery finish.

Revlon ColorStay Limitless Matte Liquid Lipstick - $13.99

Revlon ColorStay Limitless Matte Liquid Lipstick - $13.99

Image for article titled Our Favorite Drug Store Beauty Buys That Won&#39;t Blow Your Budget
Photo: revlon.com

Looking for a liquid lipstick that locks in place without leaving your lips feeling dry? Revlon ColorStay Limitless Matte Liquid Lipstick is worth every penny. It’s a bold matte lip color that you can wear all day long and comes in more than 15 bold colors.

Milani Baked Blush - $10.99

Milani Baked Blush - $10.99

Image for article titled Our Favorite Drug Store Beauty Buys That Won&#39;t Blow Your Budget
Photo: milanicosmetics.com

If you put one thing on your cheeks, make it Milani Baked Blush. This viral favorite can instantly brighten up your beat and leave you looking completely refreshed – even when you’re tired AF.

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Mascara - $4.99

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Mascara - $4.99

Image for article titled Our Favorite Drug Store Beauty Buys That Won&#39;t Blow Your Budget
Photo: essencemakeup.com

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Mascara lives up to its name, giving you lashes so full you might think they’re fake. Happy customers love that this beauty buy delivers, giving their lashes long-lasting coverage without clumping.

Milani Highly Rated Lash Extensions Mascara - $13.99

Milani Highly Rated Lash Extensions Mascara - $13.99

Image for article titled Our Favorite Drug Store Beauty Buys That Won&#39;t Blow Your Budget
Photo: milanicosmetics.com

Give your lashes some length with Milani Highly Rated Lash Extensions Mascara. It keeps you covered for hours and is easy to remove at the end of the day. Does it get any better than that?

e.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer - $7

e.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer - $7

Image for article titled Our Favorite Drug Store Beauty Buys That Won&#39;t Blow Your Budget
Photo: elf.com

Keep yourself covered with e.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer, a creamy, long-lasting concealer that will help even out your complexion.

It comes in 25 shades, but if you don’t find your perfect match, the company has a 100-percent shade match guarantee that will give you a full refund if you aren’t happy with your purchase.

NYX Makeup Setting Spray - $10

NYX Makeup Setting Spray - $10

Image for article titled Our Favorite Drug Store Beauty Buys That Won&#39;t Blow Your Budget
Photo: nyxcosmetics.com

Finish your routine with NYX Makeup Setting Spray, a lightweight spray that will lock in your look for up to 16 hours.

NYX Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip Gloss - $6

NYX Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip Gloss - $6

Image for article titled Our Favorite Drug Store Beauty Buys That Won&#39;t Blow Your Budget
Photo: nyxcosmetics.com

If you haven’t tried NYX Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip Gloss, what are you waiting for? This gloss, that comes in over 40 shades, is about as buttery as it gets, but you don’t have to worry about that annoying sticky finish. You won’t believe something so amazing is less than $10.

NYX Line Loud Vegan Longwear Lip Liner - $8

NYX Line Loud Vegan Longwear Lip Liner - $8

Image for article titled Our Favorite Drug Store Beauty Buys That Won&#39;t Blow Your Budget
Photo: nyxcosmetics.com

The NYX Line Loud Vegan Longwear Lip Liner is a creamy and colorful liner made with jojoba oil and vitamin E. It’s easy to apply and blends beautifully with your lipstick.

