Tory Lanez and August Alsina always seem to be involved in something. Lanez has been in and out of court because of his alleged role in the assault case against Megan Thee Stallion. Alsina has been in the news of a certain “Entanglement” with a famous actress. Now, the two artists are involved in a situation together thanks to an incident that occurred over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Testimony singer shared multiple pictures on Instagram showing himself with a busted lip and other wounds. In another post, which shows Alsina with a bloody mouth, he accuses Lanez of assaulting him after he refused to dap him up after the two ran into each other in Chicago.

Alsina claims “a 4’11 leprechaun” with eight bodyguards ran him down to ask him why he “didn’t dap him up.” He said he never met Lanez and was advised by his doctor to not shake hands because of concerns with COVID-19 and Monkeypox.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission 21% Off 50" Amazon Fire 4K TV With A 4-Year Protection Plan Keep it covered

Means you’ll be protected from mechanical and electrical failures and faults on your 4K ultra HD television that has Alexa control, and acts as a hub for loads of streaming services, making them not only easier to access, but also look fantastic. Buy for $441 from Amazon Advertisement

Video allegedly shows Alsina ignoring Lanez and the “Say It” singer celebrating after the physical altercation between the two artists.



Now thanks to Alsina’s accusations, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office is investigating the alleged assault that took place on Sept. 17 at a Chicago theater.

Advertisement

In a statement sent to Rolling Stone, the Los Angeles district attorney’s office said, “We are aware of the allegations that the defendant attacked artist August Alsina and are investigating these claims. The allegations are serious and will be thoroughly examined.”

Chicago police confirmed that a 30-year-old man was allegedly punched in the face by another 30-year-old man Saturday night at the theater where the two artists were, according to Rolling Stone.

Advertisement

This comes as Lanez is dealing with his own issues in the Megan Thee Stallion assault case. The Root previously reported that a judge granted the request of Lanez’s attorney to push back the start date of the criminal trial and it will now start between Nov. 28 and Dec. 8.