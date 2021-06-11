What's Beef? Quavo, Kendrick Perkins Squash Their Social Media Feud

Screenshot : ESPN

After exchanging social media jabs for what seems like an eternity, I’m happy to report that Migos standout Quavo and former NBA champ Kendrick Perkins have finally squashed their long-simmering beef.

For those out the loop, gather ‘round the campfire as we take a trip down memory lane.

Once upon a 2018, Big Perk and Drake (yes, that Drake) got into a chirping match during the second round of the NBA playoffs. At this point, the 15-year NBA vet was a member of the Cleveland LeBron Jameses and in the twilight of his career. So instead of contributing on the floor, his duties consisted of lint-rolling his teammates’ turtlenecks and waving pom-poms during games.

For whatever reason, Drake, who occupies some nebulous ambassador role with the Toronto Raptors that contractually obligates him to harass NBA players, got into it with Perk on the sidelines.

Quavo, who is BFFs with October’s Very Own because they made about $80 million that year together, took notice of this foolishness and thought to himself, “I’m gonna rap about it!” So on his debut album, 2018’s Quavo Huncho, he did exactly that.

“Every time your bitch phone rings, she working,” he raps on the song “Fuck 12”. “Get no playing time, Kendrick Perkins.”

OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOHHHHHHHHHHHH SNAP.



Big Perk caught wind of the jab—which wasn’t exactly a jab since it was 1,000 percent true—and fired back on FS1’s Fair Game after the album dropped.

“I almost got into it with Quavo because he tried to put me on a song ’cause him and Drake real close,” Perkins said. “He tried to diss me. […] I was like, ‘Uhhh, nah. And you need to stick to the Migos instead of going solo. I kind of wanted to fire back because his album flopped. I mean, it was trash.”

OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOHHHHHHHHHHHH SNAP.



Then this past weekend, Migos performed as a part of the Floyd Mayweather/Logan Paul foolery that I hope to God you didn’t pay for, and Big Perk had some thoughts about that as well.

“I see [Quavo] still dropping them trash a$$ bars!!!,” he tweeted. “Carry on…”

From there, one of Quavo’s lackeys got involved before Quavo himself used the beef to help promote the new Migos album:

To which Perk had something to say about as well.

“Thank God you’re back with the Migos because this photoshop uppercut is as close as you’ll ever get to a hit as a solo artist!” he tweeted. “Carry on…”

Which brings us to Thursday, when ESPN’s First Take decided to intervene and act as an intermediary between the warring factions. And with Quavo and Big Perk finally face-to-face, they were able to get some things off of their chest before coming to an understanding.

“You wanted to argue and wanted to fight,” Quavo said of Perk’s spat with Drake. “Why you want to cause so much chaos if you ain’t playing? If you ain’t playing you shouldn’t be trying to fight.”

Perk then clarified that he wasn’t the instigator in his shouting match with Drake and defended his standing as an NBA vet.

“When I was putting in work you probably still had Similac on your breath when I was helping the Celtics go to the Finals,” Perkins said.

After a few more digs at each other, the two were finally able to squash their beef.

“All jokes aside, it ain’t never no beef with Big Perk, man,” Quavo said. “It’s all love. It was just a bar.”

Joe Budden could never. Watch Quavo and Perkins sign their long-awaited peace treaty below.