Screenshot: Ladies Night Video (YouTube)

“I got enemies, got a lot of enemies; Got a lot of people tryna drain me of my energy; They tryna take the waaaaaaaave from a nigga; Fuckin’ with the kid, and pray for your nigga” — Drake, “Energy”

Drake is a full-fledged supervillain.



Despite the NBA’s best efforts to wave kryptonite in his face end his reign of terror, the 6 God was not having it Thursday night as the Toronto Raptors hosted the Golden State Warriors in the opening game of the NBA Finals.

Advertisement

And while the Raptors did what they were supposed to do by punishing a rusty, Kevin Durant-less Warriors squad with suffocating defense and a blistering 32-point performance from Pascal Siakam, all everyone is talking about is Drake.

I mean, sure. The Raptors extinguished the Warriors with a sound 118-109 victory to take a 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals, but did you see what Drake did?

The same Drake that has entirely “Too Much” “Crew Love” for his hometown Toronto Raptors, so the NBA dragged him to the principal’s office because he’s taking this whole “Nice for What” thing a little too far?

Advertisement

It all started when he arrived at the game in a signed Dell Curry jersey. The same Dell Curry who was a beloved sharpshooter—and NBA Jam demigod—over the course of his lauded 16-year career. Primarily during his days in Charlotte and, of course, Toronto.

The same Dell Curry who just so happens to be the father of Steph Curry—one of the greatest players in the history of the league and starting point guard for—you guessed it—the Golden State Warriors.

Advertisement

So imagine Dell’s shock and awe when he saw this shit:

Checkmate.

Then during the game, October’s Very Own was nice enough to pull aside his BFF Steph for a quick heart-to-heart.

Advertisement

I’m not sure what was said, but you gotta be a brave motherfucker to pick lint out of another nigga’s head then do this afterward:



Advertisement

And when Warriors guard Klay Thompson—who before the game barred “Hotline Bling” from rotation—got hit with a tech in the fourth quarter, guess who hit him with the signature dance from the Grammy award-winning single’s music video?

Then after the Raptors busted the Warriors’ ass, Drake had plenty of smoke for Warriors forward Draymond Green:



Advertisement

And when Dray was asked about it during his post-game press conference, let’s just say it wasn’t something he was eager to discuss:

Advertisement

The NBA has yet to comment on Drake’s sideline decorum—or lack thereof—but at this rate, Bay Area ambassador E-40 might have to take matters into his own hands.

Drake’s reign of terror is scheduled to continue on Sunday during Game 2.