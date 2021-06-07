Floyd Mayweather Wins the Degenerate Bowl In Unspectacular Fashion

Floyd Mayweather exchanges blows with Logan Paul during their contracted exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium on June 06, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo : Cliff Hawkins ( Getty Images )

I don’t hate Logan Paul.

I can, however, completely understand why plenty of other people feel otherwise about him and his insufferable little brother, Jake. But personally, I get what they’re trying to do; I just choose not to play along.

One person who has no problem whatsoever entertaining the Paul brothers’ shenanigans is arguably the greatest boxer who ever lived, Floyd Mayweather. The five-time world champ agreed to an exhibition match with the YouTube superstar back in December, and in his never-ending quest to go where the money resides, he finally exercised his God-given right to put hands on Paul on Sunday night.

Entering their bout, Money May was at a significant disadvantage. At 44 years old, he was nearly twice Paul’s age and also came into the fight six inches shorter (Paul is listed at six-foot-two) and nearly 35 pounds lighter (Paul weighed in at 189.5 pounds to Mayweather’s 155) than his opponent. But with a payout that could reel in as much as $100 million on the line, Mayweather gave less than a shit about the integrity of the sport that changed his life and instead opted to entertain the internet’s class clown in order to pad his exorbitant net worth.

In eight rounds of action, Pretty Boy Floyd dictated control of the fight and was never in any real trouble. Now did he get tagged a few times? Of course. That’s the nature of the beast—especially when you’re well past your prime and fighting against someone with such an absurd weight advantage.

To his credit, however, Paul stayed active in the early rounds, until Mayweather’s vast experience and technical expertise began to pick the YouTube sensation apart. Even at this stage in his career retirement, Money May is still one of the most gifted boxers to ever step foot inside the ring. There were more than a few times where he could’ve easily put Paul to sleep and instead opted to prolong their bout.

Thankfully, Mayweather was more interested in maintaining his unbeaten allure and padding his pockets than actually dishing out punishment. And by the final bell, Paul had miraculously survived eight rounds against one of the greatest athletes in the history of professional sports—with a little help.

“I had fun,” the former champ said after the fight. “You’ve got to realize I’m not 21 anymore. But it’s good to move around with these young guys and test my skills just to have some fun. [He’s] a great young fighter; [he’s] strong, tough. He’s better than I thought he was.”

On Twitter, both fans and fellow fighters had plenty to say as the fight unfolded:

I sure as hell am not particularly fond of an all-time great allowing some serial idiot to make a mockery out of the sweet science, but Mayweather has made it abundantly clear that he’s a businessman above all else. So while his days as a competitive fighter are long gone, if the check looks right, expect Mayweather to keep trotting out these money grabs—and crashing Showtime’s servers—for better or worse.

“A guy that’s retired like myself trains a few days a week. I’m not training every day for this,” Mayweather admitted after the fight. “For me to be retired, be a grandfather, and to come have some fun with a guy that’s in his 20s, when the money comes, we’ll see who’s the real winner. Because at the end of the day, I’m going into the Hall of Fame for boxing, and I have nothing to prove.”

He really doesn’t, and inherently, that’s part of the problem.

Sadly, next to take the bait is former UFC Welterweight Champion, Tyron Woodley. He’s scheduled to face off against Jake Paul on August 28.