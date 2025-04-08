What Really Happened Between Steph Curry and Ime Udoka During Their Heated Spat? And Was Nia Long Involved?

On Sunday, April 6, NBA fans were in for a treat when the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors faced off in a heated western conference game just before the playoffs. But it was what happened between Warriors’ star Steph Curry and Rockets’ head coach Ime Udoka during halftime that has the internet talking — and dragging their respective women into the drama.

As seen in multiple videos online, after the first half of the game — which got a bit physical from both teams — Curry could be seen exchanging words with Udoka as they headed to their locker rooms. While the folks at home couldn’t hear exactly what was said, based off their facial expressions, body language, and security guards trying to keep them apart, it’s clear that whatever was said wasn’t kind.

Thankfully, viewers would get some sort of clarity during Curry’s post-game interview — but it would be at his own wife Ayesha’s expense. When asked about the heated exchange, the four-time NBA champion kept it cool and comical, telling the press that the ordeal had to do with Udoka’s reservation at his wife’s restaurant International Smoke he ended up cancelling.

His response prompted an immediate reaction from his teammate Draymond Green who couldn’t help but laugh at his answer which subsequently caused Curry to break and laugh it off as well.

Meanwhile, the vibes were totally different with Udoka during his post-game interview. While talking about his team’s 106-96 victory, he was eventually pressed about the verbal spat with Curry and he didn’t mince words.

“When people start complaining about foul calls or crying about physicality, you’ve done your job,” Udoka said to The Athletic. “That’s the first step in winning the battle. So I told my team, ‘When this team starts crying about it, up the intensity, up the aggressiveness, and make the refs adjust to you.’ ”

He later added:

“I was talking to my team about the physicality. This is the type of game we like. This is who we are. He said something. I said something. A little friendly banter.”

Thanks to his demeanor and answer, folks online started crediting his ruthlessness in coaching to his split from his former partner, Nia Long. “The Root” previously reported how the couple decided to go their separate ways back in December 2022 after 13 years together. While neither of them has had any harsh words towards the other, things between them soured thanks to Udoka’s infidelity and how that moment affected their family.

However, fans on the internet feel that the split was the best thing that could’ve happened to him and for the Rockets team.

“Ime Udoka cheating on Nia Long was one of the greatest things to happen to this franchise. I fully believe we [aren’t] what we are today without Ime. He instilled a dog mentality and toughness in us,” wrote one user on X.

However, others weren’t so fond of Udoka’s words.

“Ime Udoka was never a good enough player to be talking as reckless as he has been. Add to that, the public embarrassment of fumbling Nia Long,” said another. “Bro should really just be quiet out here.”

