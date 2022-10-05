Everyone has something to say about the relationship troubles between Nia Long and longtime partner Ime Udoka. Even Long’s ex and the father of her first son, Massai Z. Dorsey, told The Daily Mail his thoughts on Udoka’s alleged cheating scandal.

“We talk as a family, and it’s all about unconditional love, and that’s what she’s giving him,” Dorsey stated. “We’re sticking by him 100%.” Dorsey met Long on the set of the NBC crime series Third Watch. They share a son, 21-year-old Massai Z. Dorsey II, who they currently co-parent.

He didn’t stop there. “‘All I could say is good things about Ime. He’s a good man. All these years. I’m happy he’s in my son’s life. Ime made a mistake,” he stated.

Dorsey continued:

“Every man needs another chance. Like the Bible says, the flesh is weak. He’s not a bad guy. Hopefully, he’s learned from this. It’s easy to get to the top, but to stay at the top it takes a different type of person. Right now in this season, you have to be very sensitive with women, unfortunately, because they hold the cards right now.”

We’re not sure why he said anything at all, especially since defending the man who supposedly cheated on the mother of your child isn’t the move. Udoka, who also tanked his career in the process, released the following statement last week:

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

Hopefully, Long will receive the peace she so deserves.