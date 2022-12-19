Is it 2002 or 2022? Artists such as Bow Wow and Romeo are now being talked about like they were when they were child stars. In the case of Bow Wow, it’s because he’s feuding with the man who brought him into the game, Jermaine Dupri. The same can be said about Romeo, who’s going back and forth with his father, Master P.

Over the weekend, Romeo called out his father for ignoring his sister’s mental health issues but speaking out on the struggles of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Tytyana Miller, Master P’s daughter and Romeo’s sister, died in May at the age of 29.

In a now-deleted post, Romeo wrote on Friday, “Today was a boiling point. I seen a man avoid his own children struggle with suicide and depression but post another man whom passed today that he doesn’t even know. Yall idols be lost. Better stop following the blind. Watch when it’s revealed.”



Advertisement

The next day, Romeo continued to take aim at his father in the form of a poem he posted on Instagram called, “The Tree of Trauma.” In the caption, he wrote, “A poem, because poetry is one of the most powerful forms of therapy. Let’s educate and break these cycles together! Your mental health is just like a muscle that needs to be built and treated.”

He continued, “The next generation will grow stronger because of our truths and as a man of God, I know mines will one day too. The Tree of Trauma.

Throughout the poem, Romeo asks a series of questions including: “Why is it that you can’t take the same heat as our mother can?” “Why do you feel the need to promote and hold a product on every interview just to validate your worth, don’t the people see that?” and “How come it took my daughter being born, to finally realize that we have blindly been feeding the enemy?”

Advertisement

After Romeo posted that poem, the cuffs were off and the two went back and forth in the comment section of Master P’s Instagram.

In one now-deleted post, Master P wrote, “This new generation of kids need to stop blaming their parents for everything. How do they think they got to where they are without their parents making sacrifices for them? Mental illness is real and so many families are tragically affected by it especially when there is added trauma like death of a loved one.”

Advertisement

The No Limit Records founder then told Romeo, “Son, I love you. Stop trying to get people to feel sorry for you. And let’s come up with a solution. You can come talk to your father and your family, like a man, you have kids too. No family is perfect but together with God, we can heal and get through this.”

The two then continued to go back and forth in Master P’s comments as seen in the screenshots below.

Advertisement

The artist formerly known as Lil’ Romeo claimed that his father has not been willing to talk about family issues and is addicted to social media. He later added that he’s “never been paid for anything,” while he was making music under No Limit.

Advertisement

In a final post addressing the feud, Master P shared a video on Instagram asking for forgiveness and saying that the “door is always open for my son.”

Advertisement

When it comes to addressing issues with celebrity families, I always think it’s best to address those issues in private, not public. I know that can be difficult because there are always cameras up. B ut don’t make it easy by addressing it on social media for everyone to see. I felt the same way when 50 Cent was feuding with his son in October. Those problems are best dealt with in a place less open than Instagram or Twitter.