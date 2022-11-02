In May, legendary hip-hop artist and music executive Master P shared the news of the untimely death of his daughter, Tytana Miller at the young age of 29. At the time, the cause of her death was not made public. But, Master P did share that his daughter did struggle with mental illness and substance abuse.

But, an official coroner’s report released Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reveals that the beloved music executive’s daughter died from fentanyl intoxication on May 27, according to E! Online.

According to TMZ, paramedics received a call around 2:30 am on Saturday, May 28. When they arrived at the San Fernando Valley home, Tytyana was pronounced dead on the scene.

The No Limit Records founder initially shared the news on May 29 in an Instagram post that read, “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support.”

He continued, “Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel”



Months after his daughter’s death, Master P was very open with Gayle King on CBS Mornings about what he was going through following the passing of his 29-year-old daughter.



During the interview, he said, “coming from poverty, you would think that you would outlive your kids and that was the mission. And I feel like, going to my daughter’s funeral, I feel like I went to my own funeral. And I don’t even want to go to no more funerals.”



He continued, “My daughter had a lot of life left in her. She was a happy woman that knew that tomorrow she could do something better.”

Hopefully, Master P and his family can begin to heal after this untimely loss.