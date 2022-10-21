Everyone has family issues, even some of the most popular celebrities in the world. But I’m sure most of them would still like to deal with them in private. In the case of 50 Cent and his son, Marquise Jackson, they are both bringing all of their problems to the forefront for everyone to know about .

In an interview with The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, the “In Da Club” rapper shot down his son’s request to sit down for a face-to-face talk so the two can work through their issues. When asked about his son’s plea for a talk, 50 said, “No he doesn’t. See, Charlamagne, you would call me. You don’t call TMZ to say you want to sit down. Think about it, man. H e wants some attention, and it’s okay he can have as much of that as he wants.”

Marquise made the plea to sit down with his father during an interview with TMZ last week, where he said he would even pay his father $6,700—the same as his child support payments— in order to have a conversation with his dad.

If your son is willing to pay you, you know he wants to talk.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, Marquise doubled down on his seriousness to mend things with his G-Unit father, despite being blocked by him on social media and claims that he just wants “attention.”

In the post, he wrote, “Now y’all all see I tried to reach out to talk to my pops as a MAN in front of the [world] & behind the scenes. I have no phone number for you & You’ve had me blocked on social media for years so I can’t DM you personally & everybody that is mutual is scared to touch the topic bc they’re scared of you. This seems to be the only way to reach you.”

He continued, “I’m not a kid anymore. No mommy involved. I don’t want nor need money from you. I stand on my own 2. I don’t like attention I had so many opportunities to get that and I choose not too. I saw the breakfast club interview and it didn’t sound like much accountability there just ego, blaming and more so about money as if you were the child in the situation.”

In the Instagram rant, Marquise also referred to text messages 50 Cent allegedly sent in 2013 where he asked his son to “delete my number” and essentially disowned him. In the caption, Marquise wrote, “Those text messages was ME I was waiting outside for you that was the day you broke my heart. I forgave you for it. I’m ready when you ready to sit down & talk.”

But the issues between the father and son don’t end there. There is still bad blood between the two because Marquise took a 2018 photo with the son of Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff, the man who was allegedly involved in the attempted murder of 50 Cent in 2000.

At the time when the photo surfaced, 50 said, “If both these little niggaas got hit by a bus, I wouldn’t have a bad day.” Damn 50, that’s your SON.

Marquise also addressed that photo in the Instagram post and claimed that he was tricked into taking that photo and that it was taken years before it even surfaced on the internet.

Clearly, there’s A LOT that needs to be unpacked between these two. But I think the first step to improve things between 50 and his son is to stop talking through social media, interviews and other people. Not only can that conflate the message each person is trying to get across, but it also makes it public. Dealing with family problems is hard enough, but when it’s out there for everyone to analyze and give their opinions on, including The Root, it makes it difficult to handle things privately.

So if I was 50 Cent, I’d at least talk to my son. But, I’m not the one who has to pay child support.